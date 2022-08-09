This $7 Tinted Lip Balm Looks Just Like Clinique's Beloved Black Honey Almost Lipstick
When we think of iconic beauty products that have stood the test of time, Chanel No. 5 perfume, OPI bubble bath nail polish, and Maybelline's Great Lash mascara, (to name just a few) come to mind. So when the internet finds an affordable replica, it's easy to simultaneously clutch our staples and curiously add that shiny new item to our shopping carts. The newest product that's shocking social media right now? This $7 lip tint that TikTokers say is strikingly similar to Clinique's legendary Almost Lipstick in Black Honey.
If you're queued into beauty TikTok, you may have noticed the sudden rage around Clinique's Black Honey lip balm, even though it has been on the market for decades. Whether they're new to the makeup marvel or have been swearing by it for years, shoppers are mystified by the lightweight lip balm because it forms to the natural tint of their lips to enhance their pout's hue. Don't be fooled by the dark tube—it looks slightly different on every skin tone.
With Clinique's formula gaining popularity, beauty lovers are bringing attention to Elf's Hydrating Core Lip Shine that looks and feels almost exactly like Black Honey for $15 less. One TikToker, Dacey Cash, who put both lip balms on different sides of her lips at the same time to compare said that the "intensity of opacity is the same and so is the sheen that it gives the lips." She did note that the tones are slightly different—which is expected since they'll both apply uniquely for each person.
BUY IT: $7; amazon.com and ulta.com
The Elf lip balm has a similar lightweight formula that melts onto the lips to give a shine that's buildable and touch-up friendly. The heart-shaped tube has two layers: one that tints your lips, and another that's infused with Vitamin E to moisturize your pout. While it won't conform to the natural tone of your lips quite like Clinique's, the Elf lip balm is sheer enough to provide an uncanny finish.
The vegan, cruelty-free lipstick is also free of phthalates, parabens, sulfates, and other harmful chemicals. And it comes in eight different colors, but the shade that's comparable to Black Honey is called Ecstatic. One shopper called it the "best stain because it has the moisturizing center."
"I wear this product every day and love that it's a pretty close match to my natural lip color," said another shopper who bought the balm in a different shade. "I have three or so tubes of it scattered about so I'll always have it with me. It's so affordable and provides such a soft, natural appearance for those 'no' makeup looks."
Whether you're a long-time fan of Clinique or want to test the classic shade for yourself on a budget, consider buying the Elf Hydrating Core Lip Shine in Ecstatic for a near-identical look.