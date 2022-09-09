This New Skin Tint Is The $14 Dupe For Charlotte Tilbury's Famed $46 Flawless Filter
Over the past few years, the focus on natural beauty and minimal makeup has become more popular than in the past when wearing a full face of matte foundation was the daily norm. Skin and makeup products that work to enhance and subtly boost your features now beat out those that try to conceal and hide them, which is great news for anyone in the South facing hot and humid days for most of the year. Full-coverage can also mean sweaty oxidation and clogged pores, and who has time to apply a whole face anymore?
In the class of glow-boosting complexion products that now reign supreme, there is no product that has received more popularity than the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter. The tinted cream can be used all over the face and gives a glowy filter-like effect that doesn't even call for extra coverage. Now, there's a new $14 "dupe" that has proven to offer the same for those looking for natural radiance and sheer coverage, but at a fraction of the price, according to many reviewers. After selling out instantly upon launching, the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter is officially back in stock.
The release of this $14 "dupe" of the $46 Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter was unexpected and wildly welcomed by those who have long loved the highlighting face product. Beyond the hefty price tag, the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter is often completely sold out for months at a time in all shades, making it difficult to acquire. Shoppers and makeup artists who tried the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter on social media confirmed that it's practically identical, and most couldn't tell the difference when applying the two products on opposing sides of the face.
The e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter can be used four different ways: you can wear it alone, you can wear it over or under makeup, you can mix it with foundation for a more sheer finish, or you can use it as highlighter. It's enriched with skin-loving ingredients like squalane and hyaluronic acid that hydrate your complexion, and it's available in eight shades that melt into your skin and work across skin tones. Many shoppers even note that each shade seems to blend into and mimic your skin tone once you apply it. When used alone, it evens out skin tone and reduces redness, and the tinted cream offers instant youthful radiance.
If you're looking for a way to skip foundation and boost your natural beauty, this complexion filter gives major glow with very little effort or time spent. In our book, that's a win.