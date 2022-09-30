10 Classic Nail Colors That Southern Living Editors Ask For Every Time

These are our favorite nail polish shades for every season.

By
Kaitlyn Yarborough
Kaitlyn Yarborough, Assistant Editor and Writer for Southern Living
Kaitlyn Yarborough
Updated on September 30, 2022
Editor Favorite Nail Polish Colors
Photo: OPI

No matter how much you try to branch out of your comfort zone, it's always tempting to stick with what you know and love. That goes for many occasions, including trips to the nail salon. When choosing a nail polish color on the spot, it can seem stressful, which is why you often opt for the tried-and-true shades that turn out great every time. At least, that's how Southern Living editors like to approach the overwhelming nail color selection.

To no surprise, we Southerners like to keep it classic for the most part. Neutrals and baby pinks were the resounding winners when our editors were asked for their go-to hues. However, seasonal shades such as a familiar OPI red and moody Essie gray have also garnered rave reviews. Before your next manicure appointment, consider choosing one of the SL team's favorite nail colors of all time. Let's match!

01 of 10

OPI Bubble Bath

Editor Favorite Nail Polish Colors
OPI
BUY IT: $10.25; amazon.com

Bubble Bath is a classic for a reason, so it's not surprising that more than one editor mentioned OPI's signature sheer baby pink. "After years of going with other nude colors, I'm back to Bubble Bath, baby. It goes with everything!" says Nellah McGough, Business & Office Manager.

02 of 10

OPI Put It In Neutral

Editor Favorite Nail Polish Colors
OPI
BUY IT: $10.25; amazon.com

However, some are more smitten with newer neutrals, such as this pinkish beige that's subtle and versatile. "It accentuates the natural pink of my nail, while not looking too pink. I'm hooked!" says Associate Digital Editor Mary Shannon Wells.

03 of 10

Essie Chinchilly

Editor Favorite Nail Polish Colors
OPI
BUY IT: $9; amazon.com

Assistant General Manager Anna Price Olson prefers Essie over other nail brands—"it dries so fast!"—and goes for this creamy gray-taupe for fall and winter as a moodier neutral.

04 of 10

OPI Cajun Shrimp

Editor Favorite Nail Polish Colors
OPI
BUY IT: $10.25; amazon.com

"Nothing instantly lifts my mood like getting a Cajun Shrimp manicure," says Associate Digital Editor Kaitlyn Yarborough. The coral-red has long been one of OPI's most popular spring and summer colors.

05 of 10

Essie Blanc

Editor Favorite Nail Polish Colors
OPI
BUY IT: $9; amazon.com

When in doubt, white works all year long, from complementing your summer glow to mirroring the holiday snow. "It always feels fresh and goes with anything!" says Assistant Editor Cameron Beall. This Essie color is perfectly opaque and creamy.

06 of 10

OPI Lincoln Park After Dark

Editor Favorite Nail Polish Colors
OPI
BUY IT: $10.25; amazon.com

This winter nail color will never go out of style. OPI describes Lincoln Park After Dark as "where midnight meets purple."

Editors Jenna Sims and Cameron Beall both opt for the moody hue every year. "One of the reasons I look forward to fall is so that I can get Lincoln Park After Dark on my nails again," says Digital Editor Jenna Sims.

07 of 10

OPI Strawberry Waves Forever

Editor Favorite Nail Polish Colors
OPI
BUY IT: $10.25; amazon.com

OPI comes out with names that are just as fun as their colors. "I always pick polish based on color AND name. It's just one of those things that brings me joy. If the name isn't clever or fun enough, I'll pick another one," says Senior Editor Rebecca Angel Baer. This whimsical pink shade features a name inspired by The Beatles.

08 of 10

OPI Movie Buff

Editor Favorite Nail Polish Colors
OPI
BUY IT: $13; amazon.com

Another beloved OPI neutral, this is slightly less pink than others, making it more appealing to those who like a truer nude that is a little more opaque. "I've been leaning towards Movie Buff over Bubble Bath lately," says Digital Editor Jenna Sims.

09 of 10

Essie Geranium

Editor Favorite Nail Polish Colors
OPI
BUY IT: $9; amazon.com

For the perfect bright summer color, Assistant General Manager Anna Price Olson goes with this seasonal Essie hue. It offers a burst of reddish orange that feels festive for every occasion.

10 of 10

OPI Things I've Seen In Aber-green

Editor Favorite Nail Polish Colors
OPI
BUY IT: $10.25; amazon.com

"I didn't expect to get so many compliments when wearing this dark green shade, but it's so unique and everyone loved it," says Assistant Digital Editor Kaitlyn Yarborough. The smoky green is great for fall and winter.

