10 Classic Nail Colors That Southern Living Editors Ask For Every Time

No matter how much you try to branch out of your comfort zone, it's always tempting to stick with what you know and love. That goes for many occasions, including trips to the nail salon. When choosing a nail polish color on the spot, it can seem stressful, which is why you often opt for the tried-and-true shades that turn out great every time. At least, that's how Southern Living editors like to approach the overwhelming nail color selection.

To no surprise, we Southerners like to keep it classic for the most part. Neutrals and baby pinks were the resounding winners when our editors were asked for their go-to hues. However, seasonal shades such as a familiar OPI red and moody Essie gray have also garnered rave reviews. Before your next manicure appointment, consider choosing one of the SL team's favorite nail colors of all time. Let's match!