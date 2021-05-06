Shoppers Say This Color-Correcting Cream Is So Good They Don't Need to Use Foundation After
On days when we're choosing to put on face makeup, be it concealer, foundation, or both, we're not trying to feign a completely new face. Rather, it's more about trying to conceal any blemishes, dark spots, redness, texture, or unevenness that we don't necessarily love. With a simplified approach, it's really all about the base. If you're on good terms with your skin—be kind to yourself!—face makeup is simply a flourish.
So, when Dr. Jart's Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment went viral on TikTok, it made a whole lot of sense. Turns out, there are many people who deal primarily with redness, rosacea, and unevenness that can be soothed and concealed with the hydrating cream before you've even touched the foundation. In fact, many shoppers reported that they skipped the foundation altogether.
"I used this for the first time today, and it's going to be my new go-to instead of heavy foundation!" one shopper says.
"I have very sensitive, fair skin with rosacea...This product exceeded my expectations...The color blended in very well, and it reads like a lightweight foundation, in my opinion. No irritation felt at all," says another.
The color-correcting treatment uses ingredients like Tiger Grass to help correct redness, soothe inflammation, and protect skin from UV damage and environmental aggressors. Consider it an all-in-one cream that you can use as the last step in your skin-care routine, but there is one thing to heed: Don't freak out about the color. The formula initially looks green (in order to offset redness), but transitions into a sheer beige color that can be used on a variety of skin tones. Watch the color-corrector in action here.
When the product went viral, it sold out more than once, despite the higher price tag. We'd garner this has a lot to do with the countless rave reviews on TikTok. Since it's also fortified with SPF 30, it can be used every day, with or without makeup. Shop the color-correcting cream below.
Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment
Neutralize redness in minutes with this green-tinted cream. For optimal results, apply a moderate amount after moisturizing. The cream will change from green to beige as it corrects any redness and evens out skin tone. There's also a miniature size if you're skeptical about throwing down cash before testing.
Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Calming Gel Cream
Due to the major viral success, the brand has run with the shopper-favorite Tiger Grass line, adding this ultra-light hydrating gel cream that's meant to calm and soothe redness and inflammation as it moisturizes.
L.A. Girl HD Pro Corrector Concealer
For more budget-conscious color-correcting, this line of color-correcting concealers features a huge range that targets many different issues. For dark circles, the peach and orange shades will offset the blueness. For redness caused by inflammation or blemishes, green is the way to go.
