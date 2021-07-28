Dolly's First Signature Perfume, Scent from Above, is Here

“It’s a really soft, wonderful smell that’s long lasting but it’s not offensive. It don’t wake you up in the middle of the night like some perfumes will.”

It's finally here! Dolly Parton's first perfume will make its debut on HSN today, July 28. Scent from Above is the very first signature scent of what she hopes will be many in her partnership with Scent Beauty, the first multi-brand e-commerce platform for bespoke fragrances that markets to a worldwide audience. And now, you can nab your very own bottle of the very first scent designed by the Smoky Mountain Songbird herself both on Scent Beauty's website here and via HSN.

Southern Living recently caught up with the music legend herself ahead of today's big launch. "I've always wanted to have a perfume of my own because I love good smells and I've always had people following me around asking what I'm wearing. And so, I've always done a combination of different things that I've kinda had a little smell of my own," she said. In order to create her own unique scent, Parton took her professional fragrance collaborators all of the fragrances she loves to help create the unique blend she describes as, "it's a really soft, wonderful smell that's long lasting but it's not offensive. It don't wake you up in the middle of the night like some perfumes will," she said with a hearty chuckle.

In a press release, the scent is described as, "in Dolly's world, fruited notes as bright as rhinestones dance and float above irresistible florals, like butterflies in a garden. The earthen scents of southern fir and musk rise up to join them, in a sweet, singular harmony. The fragrance is floral, fruity, casual and feminine." The top flavor notes are said to be mandarin, blackcurrant, crisp pear, fresh peony blossom with undertones of jasmine, Lily-of-the-Valley, vanilla orchid, sandalwood, fir, musk, Tonka bean, amber, and patchouli.

As you might expect, there are touches of Dolly in every aspect of this product, which includes her signature symbol of the butterfly right on the top of the bottle. "Even the W at Dollywood is a butterfly because I've loved 'em since I was little. I had one of my biggest country hits was called 'Love is Like a Butterfly' in the early in the 70s. So, we had to have the butterfly on there, somewhere," she said.

It should also come as no surprise because everything with Parton is a full-on experience, she has gifted us a new tune inspired by her new fragrance as well. "It's really a sweet little song that I wrote for this as a theme song but it's a good love song as well," she told us.

You can stream "Sent from Above," now.

Parton, ever the industrious entrepreneur, hopes that this will be the first of many products in her budding beauty empire. "I'd love someday to have a full line of make-up, hair products, I want to have wigs and pieces, that sort of thing as well. So, we're just starting out with this. Hopefully I'll have a male version of our cologne at some point."