Why do we spend so much time searching for healthy and organic makeup only to remove it with toxic ingredients? To that I say . . . no more. It’s time to start creating your very own DIY makeup remover at home. You read that right, folks! You can safely remove your foundation, lipstick, and mascara for a fraction of the price. And get this: You’ll need only three ingredients that are most likely already in your home. Store-bought makeup remover wipes are often made with sneaky ingredients, like alcohol, that dermatologists agree can age and dry out your skin. I’ve found an effective and healthy alternative that also happens to be a super fun DIY project.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Cotton Pads

Sealable Container

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon liquid coconut oil, melted and cooled

1 tablespoon liquid hand soap

Optional: essential oils

How to make DIY makeup remover wipes:

To get started, simply place your cotton pads inside the sealable container. (It’s important to use a container that can be sealed to keep the cotton pads fully damp once you’re done.) Then pour the water, coconut oil, and soap over the pads. Next comes the step where you can get creative. Grab a few of your favorite essential oils and add them to the mix. This will give your wipes a refreshing and personalized scent. Then just shake, shake, shake it up! Once you’ve given your cotton pads a good shake, they are ready to use.

Why we love this project:

It’s the affordable alternative to store-bought makeup remover wipes that can harm our skin. This easy-to-make remover lasts up to 6 weeks, and it comes together in less than 10 minutes. Why not have some DIY fun and save yourself a trip to the drug store? I guarantee your makeup will melt away all the same.