7 Mascaras Nordstrom Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of—All for $25 or Less
The key to making your eyes pop in an instant isn't lash extensions. (Heading to the salon every two to three weeks can get costly—not to mention all that glue.) All you need is a good tube of mascara that defines, lengthens, and volumizes your lashes.
But just like any beauty product, there are tons of mascaras to choose from these days. So much so, it can admittedly be overwhelming to find one that you really love. That's why we've scoured product reviews at Nordstrom, a superior destination for beauty shopping online, in search of the mascaras customers love most—and all of them are $25 or less.
Whether you're looking to lengthen, separate, darken, or curl, you're bound to love these mascaras from Clinique, IT Cosmetics, Wander Beauty, and more top brands just as much as customers do. A couple of them are even top picks of mine! Some provide a natural look, while others help you achieve that perfect smoky eye. Even if your makeup bag is full at the moment, there's always room to add a well-loved mascara to your collection—or you can buy one as a gift for a friend or family.
Once you find a good mascara, you're sure to stick with it for years to come. Read on for seven Nordstrom customer-loved mascaras that all cost $25 or less—sometimes much less.
Related Items
Clinique Lash Doubling Mascara
Applied with a tapered brush designed to grab every individual lash, this formula makes lashes look bigger (twice their size, as the name implies) and adds definition. It has hundreds of five-star ratings on Nordstrom, and customers are calling the Clinique Lash Doubling Mascara "absolute perfection" in part because the brush "separates lashes perfectly" and washes off with regular makeup remover. Plus, the ophthalmologist-tested formula is safe for sensitive eyes thanks to its absence of phthalates, parabens, alcohol, and fragrance.
Benefit Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara
This mascara promises 36 hours of volume, and it certainly doesn't disappoint Nordstrom shoppers. This is also my personal favorite mascara, as it instantly creates volume without weighing down the lashes. And with its 360-degree brush, the formula never gets clumpy, and it's able to reach even the shortest of lashes on my inner eye. If that's not enough to convince you, these before-and-after pictures speak for themselves!
Clinique Naturally Glossy Mascara
If you're looking for a great everyday mascara, you'll want to reach for this Clinique tube. The gel-based formula is smooth and glossy, and it lengthens and adds shine to your lashes without clumping them together. "I have been looking for something natural looking that doesn't give the 'spider lash' look," one Nordstrom shopper wrote in a review. "This just made my lashes show up, but kept a very natural look."
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
I've used this mascara for years, and it definitely does the trick in both defining and lengthening the lashes for a dramatic look. This is because of the hourglass-shaped brush that separates and curls each individual lash. With over 5,000 five-star ratings on Nordstrom, customers are feeling a similar way about this mascara. "It makes my lashes look so full and long!" one shopper wrote.
Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara
With a creamy texture that never clumps, this mascara helps you achieve that dramatic length you've been looking for. It features a deep black pigment that darkens your lashes while adding volume. "My lashes are always super black, look super long, have plenty of separation, [and] usually look like false lashes," a happy Nordstrom customer wrote.
IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara
Developed by plastic surgeons, this mascara is clinically proven to add length to your lashes and volume. But its benefits aren't just surface-level: It also helps nourish your lashes with polymers, collagen, biotin, proteins, and peptides. It has over 800 five-star ratings on Nordstrom, and shoppers universally say it makes their lashes look "longer and thicker."
Wander Beauty Unlashed Volume and Curl Mascara
A fine-toothed brush works to curl and separate your lashes with this mascara, resulting in fuller-looking lashes from root to tip. The staggered bristles add volume, and the brush even has a dome-shaped tip to help target the smallest of lashes. "This is an amazing mascara all around," one Nordstrom shopper said. "It lifts and curls your lashes, while also having the ability to add more coats and build tons of volume."