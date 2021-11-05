7 Mascaras Nordstrom Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of—All for $25 or Less

Whether you're looking to lengthen, separate, darken, or curl, you're bound to love these mascaras from Clinique, IT Cosmetics, Wander Beauty, and more top brands just as much as customers do. A couple of them are even top picks of mine! Some provide a natural look, while others help you achieve that perfect smoky eye. Even if your makeup bag is full at the moment, there's always room to add a well-loved mascara to your collection—or you can buy one as a gift for a friend or family.