Cream Deodorants That Don't Stink

Never tried one before? Don't sweat it.
By Flora Tsapovsky
June 17, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Summer and reliable deodorants go hand in hand. While this is an unlikely category to give us major trends, the summer of 2021 is different for the humble must-have. There's an actual hottie in town, and it's the cream deodorant. Haven't tried? You're missing out on a whole new armpit experience. Cream deodorants are oftentimes more easily absorbed, a breeze to use, and offer a welcome moisturizing boost to one of the body's most overlooked areas. Here are the top five superstars to look for this summer:

type:A Ocean Mint Deodorant

BUY IT: $9.99; target.com

Cutely packaged and smartly built, this lasting, aluminium-free tube deodorant features six pleasant, barely-there scents, as well as a scent-free option. Once you squeeze the tube, a small quantity of cream appears on the perforated surface, and absorbs into the armpit in seconds.

Credit: Sephora

Drunk Elephant Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream

BUY IT: $16; sephora.com

The cult skin-care brand finally has a new body line. In it, the Sweet Pitti cream deodorant is a clever sleeper hit, featuring odor-killing acid derived from almonds, and zero scent. The package might look like a salt shaker, but it's designed for even, easy distribution.

Little Seed Farm All Natural Deodorant Cream

BUY IT: $13.99; amazon.com

Smooth, creamy deodorant with activated charcoal? Yes, please. This top-rated game-changer promises lasting odor protection, a velvety texture and natural ingredients. Apply with your finger straight out of the adorable, compact jar. 

Credit: Amazon

Lume Natural Deodorant

BUY IT: $37.98; amazon.com

Easy to find in the beach bag thanks to its colorful packaging, Lume features nine summery scents and a light, water-based cream texture. Squeeze like lotion, apply and enjoy up to 72 hours of protection.

Credit: Nuud

Nuud Starter Pack

BUY IT: $14.95; nuudcare.us

The brand that perhaps started it all, Nuud is a unisex deodorant that keeps sweaty odors at bay with a concentrated, aluminium-free cream layer. The slogan-"Fresh armpits worldwide"-is hard to resist, and so is the compact, colorful tube.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com