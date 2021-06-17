Cream Deodorants That Don't Stink
Summer and reliable deodorants go hand in hand. While this is an unlikely category to give us major trends, the summer of 2021 is different for the humble must-have. There's an actual hottie in town, and it's the cream deodorant. Haven't tried? You're missing out on a whole new armpit experience. Cream deodorants are oftentimes more easily absorbed, a breeze to use, and offer a welcome moisturizing boost to one of the body's most overlooked areas. Here are the top five superstars to look for this summer:
Related Items
type:A Ocean Mint Deodorant
BUY IT: $9.99; target.com
Cutely packaged and smartly built, this lasting, aluminium-free tube deodorant features six pleasant, barely-there scents, as well as a scent-free option. Once you squeeze the tube, a small quantity of cream appears on the perforated surface, and absorbs into the armpit in seconds.
Drunk Elephant Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream
BUY IT: $16; sephora.com
The cult skin-care brand finally has a new body line. In it, the Sweet Pitti cream deodorant is a clever sleeper hit, featuring odor-killing acid derived from almonds, and zero scent. The package might look like a salt shaker, but it's designed for even, easy distribution.
Little Seed Farm All Natural Deodorant Cream
BUY IT: $13.99; amazon.com
Smooth, creamy deodorant with activated charcoal? Yes, please. This top-rated game-changer promises lasting odor protection, a velvety texture and natural ingredients. Apply with your finger straight out of the adorable, compact jar.
Lume Natural Deodorant
BUY IT: $37.98; amazon.com
Easy to find in the beach bag thanks to its colorful packaging, Lume features nine summery scents and a light, water-based cream texture. Squeeze like lotion, apply and enjoy up to 72 hours of protection.
Nuud Starter Pack
BUY IT: $14.95; nuudcare.us
The brand that perhaps started it all, Nuud is a unisex deodorant that keeps sweaty odors at bay with a concentrated, aluminium-free cream layer. The slogan-"Fresh armpits worldwide"-is hard to resist, and so is the compact, colorful tube.