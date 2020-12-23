Covergirl Just Launched Their First Ever Clean Mascara
Fans of Covergirl Lash Blast, brace yourselves, because we have some mighty big news headed your way. A brand-new Lash Blast just hit the market and this time it is coming with a formula that you can feel good about and at a price point that gives us zero hesitation. The new Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara will bring 10-times the volume, just like you're used to, but without the not-so-nice ingredients that you would rather do without. In addition to being free of parabens, sulfates, talc, and more, it's also vegan and cruelty-free. With an $8 price tag it has quickly catapulted itself to the top of our lash must-have list. BUY IT: Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara, $7.99; target.com
We've already covered what the latest addition to the easy breezy lineup does without (i.e. sticker shock, scary ingredients, and questionable testing habits), but it brings a few new benefits to the table as well. To start, the packaging is made from 80% recycled paper and is FSC certified, which means the materials were sourced from responsibly managed forests. This fresh green tube also comes with some increased lash benefits thanks to the addition of argan and marula oils—two ingredients known to boost lash strength and hydration.
Don't worry, what you already love about Lash Blast still holds true, like mega volume, zero clumps, and a waterproof formula that will stay put all day long. The new Lash Blast Clean comes in four shades (Pitch Black, Very Black, Black, and Black Brown), each of which are currently available at Target.com and will launch nationwide in January 2021.
Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara
The brush was created to coat each and every lash with rich, smudge-proof color that lasts until you're ready to take it off—and not a moment sooner.
Buy It: $7.99; target.com