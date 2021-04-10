The Limited-Edition Lizzie McGuire Collection By Colourpop Is the Cutest Thing We’ve Seen All 2021

When Colourpop posted a cryptic Instagram post captioned, "Grab your ankle bracelet, hair crimper and butterfly clips...it's time for some outfit repeating!" we knew exactly what was coming. The nostalgia immediately started coursing through our veins to the beat of an early-2000s pop song, and we pulled our hair up in an old scrunchie to dance along with it.
No matter if you were too old to be watching Lizzie McQuire, the popular Disney Channel show that fielded all sorts of angsty tween comedy, we'd reckon you at least found yourself in the same room as the movie spinoff set in Italy at some point. Oh, Paulo. Looking back, the part of the show that watchers miss the most is the iconic early-2000s fashion, hair, and beauty, which is exactly why Colourpop decided to bring it back with a limited collection of affordable, nostalgia-packed makeup products.
The Disney Lizzie McGuire x Colourpop Collection includes eight themed products, including a 12-shade eye shadow palette, two lip gloss duos, a lip scrub, two multi-use glitter pastes, and two powder blushes. While the hues in the eye shadow palette might be considered more for the beauty adventurous, the sheer juicy lip glosses and satin finish powder blushes can be worked seamlessly into any makeup routine. Not to mention, the glitter gels are so fun that they're worth stocking up for your next costume party.
As far as we're concerned, this limited-edition collection is as much a collector's item for sentimental purposes as anything, and it'd make any young girl get excited, even if she's never heard of Lizzie McGuire. (That's a problem for another time.)
Check out some of our favorite products from the Disney Lizzie McGuire x Colourpop Collection below.
These juicy lip glosses are perfect for giving a super plump, insanely shiny finish to your bare lips or on top of your favorite lipstick.
These blushes are a perfect pop of satiny color that will blur your pores and give a healthy glow, and this baby bubblegum pink color gives a barely-there flush.
Who couldn't use extra soft, exfoliated lips on which to apply your new extra juicy lip glosses? Exactly. Plus, the packaging is too cute to pass up.
Of course, we couldn't forget the boldest addition to the lineup, a sparkly, chunky glitter paste that is reminiscent of the glitter shadow that was so hot in the early 2000s and happens to be perfect for your next costume event.
