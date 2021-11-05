Clinique's Black Honey Lipstick is the Universally Flattering Shade You Need this Fall
It should be no surprise that the lipstick that's making waves on TikTok is made by a brand trusted by Southern mamas everywhere. Clinique's Almost Lipstick in the shade Black Honey became a phenomenon after one Lord of the Ring's fan learned that Liv Tyler wore the shade in the movie series.
The formula is a hydrating sheer lipstick that compliments the natural tone of your lips, and might I say it's a deceptive little surprise.
Even though I've been a long-standing fan of Clinique's products – Clinique was the first "grown up makeup" that I received as a Christmas present many years ago (thanks, Dad) – I had never tried their Almost Lipstick. Personally, I always gravitated toward their Chubby Sticks, the shade Super Strawberry to be exact.
Once I heard all the commotion around the Almost Lipstick, I had to try it out. Plus, a lipstick that's a 3x Allure Best of Beauty winner must be pretty spectacular, right?
Don't be daunted by the dark purple shade, even if it looks like the lipstick could turn you into a punk rocker, I promise it's a sheer finish.
Because the formula is meant to enhance the natural tone of your lips, it does look a bit different on everyone. After one swipe, the Black Honey shade looks like a light rosy, berry color on my lips.
While wearing it, I noticed that it's easily the most comfortable lipstick I own. It's also the ideal everyday lip color to wear, especially in the fall and winter. Moisturizing ingredients make it feel more like a balm than a true lipstick when applied.
The sheer finish means that it doesn't leave obvious lipstick rings on all your drinking glasses, and it doesn't smear like other formulas. You don't even need a mirror to apply it. Talk about beauty on the go!
If lipstick isn't quite your cup of tea, but you're hoping to find a light shade that adds just a touch of color, then the Clinique Almost Lipstick is your gal. For lipstick junkies who really like a bold lip, you could layer the Almost Lipstick under or over another signature shade for a moisturized pout.
This shade will be my go-to until further notice. I may even buy another tube to keep in my purse, if I can order it quickly enough.
