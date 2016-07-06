6 Classic Perfumes We're Still Wearing

By Ashley Riddle Williams
Scents are some of the subtlest elements of Southern style, and true Southern ladies often have a signature fragrance.These six classic perfumes are tried-and-true fragrances loved by generations of Southern women and, given their staying power, we will be keeping them close for years to come. Enjoy their sweet smells of citrus, of peaches, of pears, and of vanilla—this is just a selection of the wonderful scents that make these amazing perfumes true classics. So delicately touch a little to your wrist, or dab a little behind your ear, and enjoy the wonderful joy of the classic perfumes Southern women have been enjoying for generations. Down South it's a convention to make everything we do a tradition—and perfume spritzin' is no exception. These six fragrances have adorned Southern vanities for generations, and we intend to keep the tradition alive. These classic perfumes are the reasons why.
Estee Lauder Pleasures

BUY IT: $65; nordstrom.com

Light, sheer, and with subtle floral notes, this scent is as delicate as an Easter lily.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

BUY IT: 1.6oz, $74; nordstrom.com

Like apple picking in Virginia with fruit and floral floating through cool air, this fragrance refreshes the senses. Notes of crisp granny smith apple and bluebell will make you feel like you’ve been strolling through an orchard all day.

Oscar De La Renta

BUY IT: $67; nordstrom.com

Just like Mr. De La Renta’s fashion line, this scent is always appropriate to wear to sophisticated social engagements—from black-tie weddings to candlelit garden parties.  And just like the South, part of its charm comes from the scent of peaches and gardenia.

Clinique Happy

BUY IT: 1.7oz, $50; nordstrom.com

Bright, sunny and citrusy, it’s like a mimosa brunch served on the front porch. Every day can’t be Saturday in the South, but it sure can smell like it.

Chanel No. 5

BUY IT: 1.7oz, $100; nordstrom.com

Right up there with her 12-piece place settings and the famous pecan pie recipe is that classic scent her grandmothers passed down.

Burberry Brit

BUY IT: 1.7oz, $85; sephora.com

With pear, peony, vanilla, and amber, it’s the fragrance equivalent of a monogram—preppy, put-together, and always in style.

By Ashley Riddle Williams