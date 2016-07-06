6 Classic Perfumes We're Still Wearing
Estee Lauder Pleasures
BUY IT: $65; nordstrom.com
Light, sheer, and with subtle floral notes, this scent is as delicate as an Easter lily.
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
BUY IT: 1.6oz, $74; nordstrom.com
Like apple picking in Virginia with fruit and floral floating through cool air, this fragrance refreshes the senses. Notes of crisp granny smith apple and bluebell will make you feel like you’ve been strolling through an orchard all day.
Oscar De La Renta
BUY IT: $67; nordstrom.com
Just like Mr. De La Renta’s fashion line, this scent is always appropriate to wear to sophisticated social engagements—from black-tie weddings to candlelit garden parties. And just like the South, part of its charm comes from the scent of peaches and gardenia.
Clinique Happy
BUY IT: 1.7oz, $50; nordstrom.com
Bright, sunny and citrusy, it’s like a mimosa brunch served on the front porch. Every day can’t be Saturday in the South, but it sure can smell like it.
Chanel No. 5
BUY IT: 1.7oz, $100; nordstrom.com
Right up there with her 12-piece place settings and the famous pecan pie recipe is that classic scent her grandmothers passed down.
Burberry Brit
BUY IT: 1.7oz, $85; sephora.com
With pear, peony, vanilla, and amber, it’s the fragrance equivalent of a monogram—preppy, put-together, and always in style.