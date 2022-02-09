10 Classic Lipstick Shades Southern Women Will Never Stop Wearing
A signature lipstick shade is about more than just finding the perfect color to flatter your skin tone or personal style. It's about finding confidence in a tube—moxie in a swipe! There's no rule that you can only have one single lip shade as your signature color, either. It's completely acceptable, if not totally necessary, to have different go-to shades that work for any and every occasion. You can easily rotate between a bold red that's fun for holiday parties and fancy affairs, a creamy pink-nude that is your staple on a daily basis, a glossy berry reserved for dinner with the girls, and a sheer rose that can fake a natural flush even on your dreariest day. Each shade has a personality and power of its own.
For that reason, certain classic lipsticks have made their mark throughout the years as the most reliable and most likely to be found at the bottom of any Southern woman's purse. From audacious Revlon Fire & Ice to subtle (and recently re-popularized) Clinique Black Honey, you'll run into some longtime friends—and perhaps some you've not yet been introduced to—in this definitive list of lipstick shades we'll never stop wearing.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Fire & Ice
You can't deny the power of a red lip, and this shade is about as vintage and classic as it gets. Since 1952, Fire & Ice has graced the lips of many a confident woman. The vibrant red shade possesses coral-pink undertones that will push through depending on your skin tone, usually veering either more coral or pink.
BUY IT: $9.49; ulta.com
L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour in Fairest Nude
One thing's for sure: Southern women have always loved a bargain-friendly lipstick that packs a punch, and this ultra-creamy nude is a trusty everyday shade that never fails. It keeps lips nice and hydrated, and it has the slightest pink tinge within the true nude color. Plus, you'll find over 20,000 five-star reviews for the time-tested tube on Amazon alone.
BUY IT: $5.82; amazon.com
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
This legendary lip product has been around for over 30 years, but has seen a major resurgence recently when everyone remembered (or their mom told them) how insanely good it is. This sheer, deepened raisin "almost" lipstick deserves every ounce of praise it has received over the years. While the color looks borderline gothic in the tube, it goes on as a natural hydrating tint to your lips that's just barely-there.
BUY IT: $20; clinique.com
Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in 999
This shade is nothing less than iconic. It's an absolute, perfect true red that works on any skin tone and makes its incredible quality known upon first swipe. In 1953, Christian Dior desired to create the perfect red for his models to wear on the runway, no matter the outfit, and came out with two shades, 9 and 99. These two reds were later combined and perfected into the single 999 shade.
BUY IT: $39; sephora.com
YSL Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick in No. 19
The first shade created by Monsieur Saint Laurent in 1979, this bright berry has something to say—and can perhaps have the same extrovert effect on those who wear it. It's one of the boldest of the bunch and should be worn with total confidence. Luckily, the quality is unmatched and goes on like a dream, which will only make you want to don it more often.
BUY IT: $38; nordstrom.com
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Toast of NY
Not only does this red-brown shade give us major 1990s supermodel flashbacks (Cindy Crawford made us covet the color back in the day), but it goes even further with its depth of pigment and slightly glossy finish to ensure there are no blah lips here! The warm lipstick is the perfect fall and winter staple.
BUY IT: $3.99; amazon.com
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Ultra Lipstick in Honeysuckle
Leave it to this forever-favorite brand to make a shimmery nude that feels both neutral and exciting. The formula is made to enhance your natural lips with its hydrating Ceramide Triple Complex for youthful plumpness and definition. It has a little more warmth to the tone than your average nude, making it one of our all-time favorite everyday shades to add a little natural glow to the face.
BUY IT: $24; elizabetharden.com
Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Lip Colour in Rouge Vie
This revolutionary formula is enough to turn anyone into a red lip lover. Because there's matte lipstick, and then there's this matte lipstick. It goes on as smoothly and softly as velvet, creating the perfect non-drying finish with very vivid pigment. This shade, Rouge Vie, got a fast pass to classic thanks to its unique deep red-plum-brown tone. It's worth the splurge.
BUY IT: $42; ulta.com
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk
The closest thing this generation has to a cult-classic lipstick that we're convinced will stick around for decades to come, Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk somehow strikes perfection. The shade itself can best be described as a nude-pink that shifts and changes when applied to different skin tones, appearing more mauve-y on some and more classically pink on others. There is now even a Pillow Talk Medium and Pillow Talk Intense to suit darker complexions.
BUY IT: $34; charlottetilbury.com
Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in Unrivaled
The name says it all. The comfortable cream finish gets this lipstick our stamp of approval—because it makes you want to wear it over and over again! This shade is a rosy pink that reminds us of Dolly Parton's classic pink lip. (The formula also plumps and sculpts lips with each swipe.)
BUY IT: $33; esteelauder.com