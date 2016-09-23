Classic Beauty Products

Grandmother used them. Mama does too. Ten beauty products that still stand the test of time.Over the last couple of years, we've had the privilege of getting a glimpse into the lives of ladies around the South as you've helped us create our column, My Mom, My Beauty Icon. You've sent us favorite throwback pictures of your moms, grandmothers, and aunts, along with charming, heart-warming, and sometimes hilarious insights on their beauty routines and how they've inspired yours. You've told us what products your mom used and, of those, what you still use today. Overwhelmingly, many of the same products are mentioned time and again. We believe that just like mom's beauty advice, when a product stands the test of time and is revered by all, it must be something really special. We expect these ten must-haves to continue to be passed down from generation to generation and on the vanities of Southern ladies for years to come.
Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

$124; nordstrom.com

Skin So Soft Original Bath Oil

$20; avon.com

Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Pirate

$37; nordstrom.com

L'Oréal Paris Original Voluminous Mascara

$7; amazon.com

Pond's Cold Cream Cleanser

$5; amazon.com

Active Hydrating Beauty Fluid Lotion

$9; amazon.com

Satin Lips Shea Sugar Scrub

$12; marykay.com

Nighttime Recovery Creme

$40; merlenorman.com for locations

Dove White Beauty Bar

$10/ 6 bars; amazon.com

TRESemmé Extra Firm Control TRES Two Hair Spray

$4.49; amazon.com

