Classic Beauty Products
Pond's Cold Cream Cleanser
Credit: Robbie Caponetto
Grandmother used them. Mama does too. Ten beauty products that still stand the test of time.Over the last couple of years, we've had the privilege of getting a glimpse into the lives of ladies around the South as you've helped us create our column, My Mom, My Beauty Icon. You've sent us favorite throwback pictures of your moms, grandmothers, and aunts, along with charming, heart-warming, and sometimes hilarious insights on their beauty routines and how they've inspired yours. You've told us what products your mom used and, of those, what you still use today. Overwhelmingly, many of the same products are mentioned time and again. We believe that just like mom's beauty advice, when a product stands the test of time and is revered by all, it must be something really special. We expect these ten must-haves to continue to be passed down from generation to generation and on the vanities of Southern ladies for years to come.
Miss Dior Eau de Parfum
Credit: Robbie Caponetto
$124; nordstrom.com
Skin So Soft Original Bath Oil
Credit: Robbie Caponetto
$20; avon.com
Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Pirate
Credit: Robbie Caponetto
$37; nordstrom.com
L'Oréal Paris Original Voluminous Mascara
Credit: Robbie Caponetto
$7; amazon.com
Credit: Robbie Caponetto
$5; amazon.com
Active Hydrating Beauty Fluid Lotion
Credit: Robbie Caponetto
$9; amazon.com
Satin Lips Shea Sugar Scrub
Credit: Robbie Caponetto
$12; marykay.com
Nighttime Recovery Creme
Credit: Robbie Caponetto
$40; merlenorman.com for locations
Dove White Beauty Bar
Credit: Robbie Caponetto
$10/ 6 bars; amazon.com
TRESemmé Extra Firm Control TRES Two Hair Spray
Credit: Robbie Caponetto
$4.49; amazon.com