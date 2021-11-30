Even Shoppers Who Are 'Completely Helpless When It Comes to Hairstyling' Get Perfect Curls With Chi's Curler
Hairstyling technology has come a long way from the curlers your mom used to sleep in every night. Now, you can turn to an assortment of hot tools to get your hair just the way you like it, whether that means pumping up the volume with a blow dryer, straightening locks with a flat iron, or drying and styling strands at the same time with a hot air brush. (Though there's nothing wrong with sticking to tradition.) While these gadgets do wonders for quickly styling your hair, they often come at high prices, so you'll want to keep an eye out for sales before investing in a new tool.
One of the best beauty deals we spotted on Cyber Monday was Chi's Spin N Curl Curler for 33 percent off, and it's still on sale now. If you haven't heard of this hairstyling tool before, allow us to introduce you: The gadget features a 1-inch rotating ceramic barrel that will basically curl your hair for you.
To use the device, place a section of your hair inside the curl chamber while holding the tool vertically. Then, hold down the button indicating the direction you want to curl your hair and let the gadget do the rest. It will automatically curl your hair in the chamber until you press the release button. Listen for the four beeps that indicate the curl is set before removing your hair from the chamber, and you'll be left with a near-perfect spiral.
The ceramic heat promotes shiny, healthy locks, and unlike traditional curling irons, you won't have to worry about a clip accidentally leaving kinks behind in your hair. Easy to use and good for your hair, it's a must for someone who loves the look of styled curls. Note: It works best on shoulder-length hair.
More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have left the curler a five-star review, and nearly 14,000 have given it a five-star rating, so it's safe to say it has quite the fan base. Many people say it works faster than traditional curling irons, and according to one reviewer, it's even dad-friendly.
"As a dad, it's always hard for me to try new things with my daughter's hair because it's stubborn and I'm in construction, so I don't have the lightest hand," they wrote. "I'm beyond happy with this product. I did her hair in eight minutes!"
Another customer said, "I am completely helpless when it comes to hairstyling. Especially curls. They never hold, and I usually give up after a few attempts because of burns. This tool is foolproof."
There's no telling how long this Cyber Week deal will last, and the curler is selling fast in multiple colors. If you're looking for an easier, faster way to curl your hair, order the Chi Spin N Curl Curler from Amazon before the price goes back up to $100.