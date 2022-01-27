I'm Late to the Party, but I'm in Love With Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Mascara
If you're into makeup, you're likely familiar with Charlotte Tilbury. The brand, named after its founder, is famous for its Pillow Talk lipsticks that come in a variety of beautiful shades, but it also sells a mean mascara. The Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara came out back in the summer of 2020, but I didn't get my hands on a tube of it until the brand shared a sample with me this winter. Spoiler alert: It's my new favorite.
As a shopping editor and bold lash enthusiast, I've tried heaps of mascaras, including affordable drugstore finds and splurge-worthy picks from lesser-known brands. Some have left me disappointed at the sight of clumps, flakes, and smudges, but others have impressed me with their ability to define and lengthen my lashes, delivering long-lasting results. Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Mascara undoubtedly falls into the latter category.
In addition to a humidity-proof formula that's packed with conditioning ingredients, it sets itself apart from other top-notch mascaras with its one-of-a-kind brush. The wand has a flat side designed to lift lashes as you push it upward and a more traditional bristled side for combing through lashes to create definition and volume. After you've swiped a few strokes with the brush's diamond-shaped bristles from root to tip, the brand recommends wiggling the wand from side to side to separate and lift each lash. The results speak for themselves.
I love the way the special brush gives me volume without much visible clumping. It also doesn't create a look that's too extreme or overbearing, making it ideal for everyday wear. No wonder it has so many fans!
"I've been using this mascara ever since it came out and keep on coming back for more. It really does 'push up' my lashes, like the name suggests," wrote one Nordstrom shopper. "It gives [my lashes] so much lift and volume but doesn't clump them together at the same time. It is a genius product that I will keep on buying."
A tube of Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara is quite the splurge at $29, but it's well worth it for the long-lasting skyscraper lashes it creates. Pick one up to see for yourself if the product lives up to its stellar reputation.
