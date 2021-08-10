Charlotte Tilbury Makeup Is Up to 40 Percent Off Right Now
If you missed out on buying Charlotte Tilbury beauty products for less during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, don't sweat it. You have another chance right now: Charlotte Tilbury's Summer Sale is in full swing, and you can save up to 40 percent on some of the brand's most popular makeup products this week.
It's not exactly a drugstore brand, so when Charlotte Tilbury has a sale, it's kind of a big deal. It's also the best time to invest in some of its high-quality, much-talked-about makeup, as typically expensive products briefly have more reasonable price tags. Whether you're in the market for lipstick, eye shadow, blush, or foundation, you'll find what you're looking for at this sale.
Many beloved products are currently marked down far below their usual prices. One can't-miss deal is on the Pillow Talk Diamonds lip kit. It comes with a pink lip liner, a sparkling rose gold lipstick, and a glittering bronzed pink lipstick. The lip trio usually costs $90, but this week only you can snag it for $54.
BUY IT: $54 (orig. $90); charlottetilbury.com
If eye makeup is on your list, you'll want to check out this Eye Enhancing palette duo. It comes with a rose gold eyeshadow palette, a mini blender brush, and your choice of a second eyeshadow palette. While there were originally four colorways to pick from, only two shade combinations are still in stock: a smoky palette called The Vintage Vamp and a golden green one named The Rebel. The set is 40 percent off right now, and inventory seems to be going fast.
BUY IT: $63.60 (orig. $106); charlottetilbury.com
Other notable deals include discounts on Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Kisses, a kit that comes with a lip liner and a collagen-packed lip gloss. You can also save on the brand's Bigger, Brighter Eye Tricks set, which includes a rose gold eyeshadow palette, cream eyeshadow, and eyeliner. These are just a handful of the deals going on this week, but you'll have to hurry to get in on the savings.
Prices will spring back up to normal on August 17, 2021, so there are only a few more days to shop these popular beauty products for less. Keep scrolling to see some of the best deals available now, or visit Charlotte Tilbury's site to shop all of the discounted items while you can.