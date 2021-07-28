If You're Not Getting This Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Set During Nordstrom's Sale, What Are You Even Doing?
There are lip products, and then there are Charlotte Tilbury lip products. As someone who loves a drugstore beauty product and hates shelling out major cash for makeup — which literally gets washed down the drain after the day is over — I'll still happily give my entire wallet as collateral to Charlotte Tilbury in exchange for any lipstick, lip gloss, or lip pencil. They're all seriously that good. I've tested almost every lip product the brand offers, and they all live up to the hype.
This leads me to why we're all here: to score discounts in Nordstrom's annual Anniversary Sale. As of Wednesday, July 28, you can shop hundreds of beauty deals. Amongst those deals, Charlotte Tilbury has four offerings. And if you're not snagging the lip set faster than you can butter a biscuit, we're not sure it'll still be there when you regret it later.
Right now, you can shop the Pillow Talk Collagen Lip Gloss Set (valued at around $105) for just $68. If you're seeing the price and expecting to get miniature-sized lip gloss tubes, think again. The limited-edition set actually comes with three full-size Collagen Lip Bath Lip Gloss shades in Pillow Talk (the iconic deep rose), Walk of No Shame (a kissable berry), and Refresh Rose (a barely-there pink). Basically, you get every shade you need for all occasions, from day to night, in one fell swoop.
If you've never tried the brand's Collagen Lip Bath Lip Gloss, it's definitely not your typical sticky tube. All of the shades are sheer, super shiny, and go on incredibly smooth with a heart-shaped applicator that contours to your lips. The formula also contains skin-care ingredients like hydrating peptides, plumping collagen, and nourishing oils that care for your lips as you wear it, as well as boost the appearance of a fuller, plumper pout.
In my opinion, you can't go wrong with any of the shades, so why not invest in three at the same time? You'll be set for the year. Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary deal, plus the other enticing Charlotte Tilbury deals, below now through August 9.
Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath Lip Gloss Set
You get three full-size shades in this set. One for every purse, perhaps?
BUY IT: $68 ($105 value); nordstrom.com
Charlotte Tilbury Face & Eye Palette Set
I was skeptical before trying out this palette that claims to have you totally covered. It's got setting powder, bronzer, blush, highlighter, and three eye shadow shades. To put it lightly, it's already become my most-used makeup product on a daily basis. Whenever I'm on-the-go, I just throw it in my purse with a powder brush for touch-ups. The deal also comes with a miniature mascara.
BUY IT: $75 ($90 value); nordstrom.com
Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray & Magic Cream Set
I haven't been quiet about my love for the shopper-favorite Magic Cream (it's hands-down the most hydrating primer out there), but the setting spray is really the dark horse here. I've noticed that my makeup stays put so much better (even during a Southern summer) and that I actually have to work harder to get all of my eye makeup off at the end of the night. It doesn't get more proven than that!
BUY IT: $75 ($113 value); nordstrom.com
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
If you're someone who has long been in on the secret of the entire Magic Cream line, this deal is definitely for you. This limited-edition skin-care set features full sizes of the Magic Cream, Magic Eye Rescue, and Magic Serum. Dewy, glowing skin? Coming right up.
BUY IT: $160 ($240 value); nordstrom.com