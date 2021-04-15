Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
If You Buy One Thing During Sephora's Spring Savings Sale, Make It This Cult-Favorite Charlotte Tilbury Product
You’ll thank me later.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
If you've never shopped Sephora's Spring Savings Event, know that it's a marathon, not a sprint. It occurs in tiers, with higher levels of Sephora Beauty Insiders gaining access before the masses. However, as of Thursday, April 15th, anyone who is a base-level Beauty Insider (all it requires is to sign up with your email) can finally reap the discount. This is the time to sprint, ladies.
From now through Monday, April 19th, stock up on all of your usual suspects like skin-care and your signature lip color to save precious dollars upfront—but why miss out on a little extra fun? This is the perfect opportunity to try at least one new product, and I'm here to take out the stress of choosing. If there is one product worth your money and trust, it's the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter. I will fall to my knees on this hill, and I will do it with poreless, glowing skin.
I'm certainly not the only one who feels this way, and you'll find countless online reviews and TikTok videos lauding the product as one-of-the-kind and unable to be duped. In short, it lives up to the hype, for almost everyone that tries it. So, what exactly is it? Like the name suggests, it's a complexion booster that blurs, smooths, and illuminates for a real-life filter effect. The best part is that you can customize this "glow filter" to fit your routine. It can be used as a tinted primer, under foundation, mixed with foundation, or as a highlighter on high points of the face.
Credit: Sephora
When I say that I've used it every way possible, I'm not lying—and it never, ever disappoints. Personally, my favorite way to use it is by double-downing on the product as a tinted primer underneath my face makeup and a finishing highlighter on my cheekbones after everything is done. On days when I don't want to wear any makeup but I want to feel a little more confident, I'll apply it right after my holy-grail Glow Recipe Watermelon Dew Drops to look like I've been blessed with a natural dewy glow. Little do they know.
It's hard to communicate just how amazing this complexion booster is, but do me one favor. When it arrives in the mail, do this: Apply it all over the face as a primer after your morning skin-care routine. Look in the mirror. Gorgeous, no? Then, go by the window with a handheld mirror or your smartphone and see how it looks in the natural light. Finally, shed one single tear for how fabulous your skin looks. End scene.
So, if you're looking to splurge a little to get the most out of your Sephora Spring Savings discount, this is the radiance-boosting product to try. Here are the rest of our top picks to snag during the sale.
Credit: Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
The complexion booster comes in numerous color options to choose from to match your skin tone, but the formula basically looks like liquid gold, with slight variations in shade. You apply it with a super easy doe-foot applicator and can then dab or rub it into skin with your fingers or using a makeup sponge.
SHOP IT: $44; sephora.com
Credit: Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Mini
And if you’re still not completely sold on the full-size splurge, four of the shades are available in a miniature size to test.
SHOP IT: $15; sephora.com