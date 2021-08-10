I Haven't Touched My Foundation In Weeks, Thanks to This Tinted Drugstore Sunscreen

The only downside to this tinted sunscreen that I was initially skeptical about was that it only comes in one shade. However, I've found that since it's super sheer and features a neutral undertone (neither warm-toned or cool-toned), it sort of melts into the skin and customizes to fit your skin tone. From the beginning of summer to now at the end of it, I've been paler and tanner alike, and it's blended great into my skin. While I'm hesitant to say how it would work on the entire spectrum of skin tones (since I only have my experience and those of shopper reviews to count on), the brand has shared plenty of testing on a wide spectrum of skin tones that tends to show how well it blends into various shades.