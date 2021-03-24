After Just One Application of This Tinted Serum, My Skin Looks Radiant and Hydrated

It's an illuminating primer that evens out my skin tone and creates a flawless base for my foundation. Although I struggle with chronically dry skin, my complexion is intensely hydrated and visibly brighter after just one application. Infused with rose stem cells, the floral-scented product reminds me of a spa-day facial every time I apply it. This serum is incredibly lightweight, reducing redness with very minimal coverage, so I'm left with glowingly smooth skin without having to hide my natural features. (Say it with me: Let those freckles show!)