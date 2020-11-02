All We Want for Christmas Are These Warm and Spicy Perfumes
Every Southern woman knows a signature scent is much more than a dab on the wrist or a spritz on the neck. A great scent can capture notice at hellos and linger deliciously after goodbyes. Feminine floral notes, warm earthy hints, subtle citrus touches, and robust musky undertones can temper each other in ways we wouldn’t deign to understand, but we can spot a signature scent when it comes wafting our way. These intoxicating perfumes strike that right balance, whether sweet and spicy or crisp and warm, and leave you wanting another whiff. So if you’re in search for a new signature scent, these covetable fragrances deserve a spot on your Christmas list this year.
J’adore Eau De Parfum Infinissime
The latest J’adore installment is a vibrant addition to the lineup, thanks to fruity bergamot. It’s paired with strong notes of blood orange to unveil a mood-boosting hit from the start.
Buy It: $115; sephora.com
Chanel Gabrielle
This radiant floral scent is well on its way to becoming a new classic. Four blooming white flower notes—exotic jasmine, crisp ylang-ylang, sparkling orange blossom, and bold grasse tuberose—come together to create a purely feminine Chanel blossom.
Buy It: $105; sephora.com
Valentino Voce Viva
Mandarin, bergamot, and unmistakable ginger make this rich, citrus-centric fragrance sparkle from the moment it touches the pulse points.
Buy It: $130; nordstrom.com
Estée Lauder Modern Muse Le Rouge
This classic beauty brand never fails to give scents that personify the mature, confident woman. This Modern Muse creation exudes sophistication and glamor with contrasting reaches into the palettes of rich rose and crisp fruit, as well as velvety jasmine, saffron, and vetiver. This perfume lends confidence and irresistibility to the modern woman who wears it.
Buy It: $95; bloomingdales.com
Perfect Marc Jacobs
Cozy up with a warm floral that has hints of spice and cedarwood. Cashmeran brings a smooth, musky element that scatters the sunny daffodil notes, making them even more enticing.
Buy It: $96; macys.com
Maison Margiela Replica: By The Fireplace
This warm fragrance transcends the divide of feminine and masculine with its enveloping, addictive smokiness that’s rounded out with more delicate notes like chestnuts. The result is a comforting scent that’ll make you feel mussed and inviting.
Buy It: $130; nordstrom.com
Mugler Angel Shooting Star Eau De Parfum
This fragrance manages all the right notes thanks to the pairing of fresh and fruity tones along with caramel, vanilla, and sophisticated patchouli.
Buy It: $84; sephora.com
Hermès Twilly d'Hermès
We’re more than intrigued with this floral, spicy, and oriental eau de parfum. Sensual tuberose and bold ginger notes come together with a sandalwood base for a tongue-in-cheek, unapologetic scent.
Buy It: $134; sephora.com
Burberry Her London Dream
Ginger delivers the element of intrigue to this eau de parfum. Musk rounds out the experience, complementing the bright lemon and rose-and-peony blend.
Buy It: $124; macys.com
Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Mirto Di Panarea
Aromatic notes of myrtle and basil combined with lemon and bergamot lend a fresh, exotic sensibility to this Mediterranean-inspired scent. Jasmine and rose balance out cedarwood and amber for a subtle scent that you’ll never get tired of wearing.
Buy It: $120; sephora.com
Tom Ford Velvet Orchid
Perhaps our most spicy pick, this Tom Ford scent captures femininity in a more sensual and shimmering way. Cool citrus, dramatic florals, and gourmand touches of honey and vanilla make this intoxicating eau de parfum a memorable signature scent to rock.
Buy It: $134; nordstrom.com