Stick-On Nail Art Sets That Will Convince You to Skip Those Trips to the Salon 

Nail polish is the obvious place to start when it comes to doing your nails at home. But it lacks a few things. Unless you have the steady hands of a surgeon, chances are, you're not going to be able to paint works of art on the tiny canvas of your fingernail—thereby depriving you of creativity, bedazzlement, and that instant mood-boost a fresh manicure brings about. Stick-on nail art, however, is the best solution, and an easy one at that, as they're nail wraps or faux-nails that are pre-decorated for you.