These 2020 Beauty Products Are On Our Must List

By Patricia Shannon
April 29, 2020
Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

From foundation to antiaging skin care disguised as body wash, the beauty product launches that hit shelves in the first half of 2020 did not disappoint. We blotted, scrubbed, and spritzed our way through the aisles to bring you our top ten most talked-about picks for the season. 

Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 45

An SPF-armed foundation meant for those who battle year-round dryness, the medium-coverage, 12-hour-wear formula is bolstered with probiotics and antioxidants that soothe and reduce redness while protecting from future environmental damage.

Buy It: $45; sephora.com

Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash

This hydrating bodywash calls on trusted skin care superhero hyaluronic acid to smooth, restore, and lock in moisture.

Buy It: $8; target.com

Miss Dior Rose N’Roses Eau de Toilette

The citrus notes frommandarin and bergamot somehow keep thisperfume’sfloral base in check while also allowing every last petal to shine.

Buy It: $85; sephora.com

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D/Neck

Delicate areas around the neck and chest deserve a specialized approach, and this cream delivers. Skin-strengthening peptides tighten and firm for a more lifted appearance.

Buy It: $135; sephora.com

Dove Even Tone Antiperspirant

It’s time to swap out the tired stick you’ve been using since your teens. Vitamin B3 combats skin discoloration while a whopping quarter of the formula is for moisturizing. Bring on sundress season.

Buy It: $8; walgreens.com

Mary Kay Gel Semi-Matte Lipstick

The best-selling lipstick just got an update with four fresh new shades including Trademark Pink (pictured). Each calls on Mary Kay’s gel-microsphere technology to blur imperfections while softening lips and saturating them with color.

Buy It: $18; marykay.com

Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Face Cream

This antiaging cream uses linseed extract to correct dark spots while lifting and firming. Massage into skin after cleansing, allowing it to completely soak in before applying makeup.

Buy It: $109; macys.com

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour

A one-swipe cream eye shadow, it glides on without a hint of pull and won’t crease even after 12 hours of wear. Each of the six new shades can be worn alone or layered for subtle dimension.

Buy It: $29; sephora.com

L’Oréal Paris Micro Ink Pen by Brow Stylist

Use short, light strokes with this comb-tip applicator for a natural, hairlike effect. The brow tint comes in five shades that will last all day long.

Buy It: $9.99; target.com

Garnier Whole Blends Almond Milk Nurture Shampoo

Lather up with a clear conscience thanks to sustainably sourced, paraben-free suds that pair nourishing hydration with shine that won’t weigh you down.

Buy It: $4.50; walgreens.com

