The 6 Best Matte Lipsticks that Are Worth Every Penny

Lipsticks are having their shining moment right now – literally and figuratively. There are so many finishes to choose from but possibly the most polarizing, love-hate finish is a matte lipstick. With some matte lipstick formulas, it seems like no matter how much you prep your lips they always end up feeling like dehydrated sponges by the end of the night. But there are the few shining diamonds in the rough of matte lipsticks that make wearing a matte finish effortless. We've scoured the internet and read customer reviews to present you with the best matte lipsticks available. Whether you're looking for a moisturizing formula, the best red matte lipstick, or the best long-lasting matte lipstick, we've done the research for you. Say goodbye to desert-dry lips and hello to these hydrating formulas.