The 6 Best Matte Lipsticks that Are Worth Every Penny
Lipsticks are having their shining moment right now – literally and figuratively. There are so many finishes to choose from but possibly the most polarizing, love-hate finish is a matte lipstick. With some matte lipstick formulas, it seems like no matter how much you prep your lips they always end up feeling like dehydrated sponges by the end of the night. But there are the few shining diamonds in the rough of matte lipsticks that make wearing a matte finish effortless. We've scoured the internet and read customer reviews to present you with the best matte lipsticks available. Whether you're looking for a moisturizing formula, the best red matte lipstick, or the best long-lasting matte lipstick, we've done the research for you. Say goodbye to desert-dry lips and hello to these hydrating formulas.
Here are the best matte lipsticks that are worth every penny:
- Best Overall: Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
- Best Drugstore Matte Lipstick: NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream
- Best Matte Liquid Lipstick: Too Faced Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick
- Best Red Matte Lipstick: Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
- Best Nude Matte Lipstick: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Pillow Talk Collection
- Best Long-Lasting Matte Lipstick: stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
Best Overall: Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
BUY IT: $6.64; amazon.com
This liquid lipstick has over 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and promises up to 16 hours of pigmented coverage. It's available in 40 shades including everything from a dreamy pale pink to a bold blue. One reviewer said: "These are my absolute favorite lipsticks of all time. They stay on all day, last through meals, stay on all night when I go to bed forgetting to take it off, and they're super affordable. (Dare I say these may last longer than the Stila liquid lipsticks, which I also love.)" Pretty high marks, if you ask us!
Best Drugstore: NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream
BUY IT: $5.14; amazon.com
Over 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon praise this lipstick for its long-lasting, matte finish. Several reviews rated the shades Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Los Angeles as perfect nudes for darker skin tones. NYX promises a creamy, never dry finish.
Best Liquid Formula: Too Faced Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick
BUY IT: $22; ulta.com
An Ulta "Fan Fave," this liquid lipstick boasts "the staying power of a stain and the intense color of a liquid lipstick." The formula has hyaluronic acid fillers for moisture and smooth lips. Among its praises for long-lasting wear and smooth application, one reviewer said: "For a matte, it's the lightest weight I've ever felt, and the fillers make my lips look much fuller but are so gentle on my really sensitive skin." Added volume and color-stay power? Sounds like a win to us.
Best Red: Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
BUY IT: $18.75; fentybeauty.com
If you're wanting to stand out with a bold red color, look no further. Dubbed the best universal red by beauty gurus everywhere, Fenty Beauty's "Uncensored" red in their Stunna Lip Paint line is a viral product. The unique shape of the applicator foot makes for an easy grab-and-swipe lipstick shade.
Best Nude: Charlotte Tillbury Matte Revolution Pillow Talk Collection
BUY IT: $34; sephora.com
We've sung its praises before and we'll sing them again, Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk is the pinky-nude that you need to add to cart ASAP. This cult-classic lipstick has broken the internet time and time again. For fairer skin tones, go with the original pillow talk shade. For warmer and darker skin tones, the pillow talk medium is a great neutral berry tone.
Best Long-Lasting: stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
BUY IT: $22; amazon.com
Enriched with vitamin E and avocado oil, this liquid lipstick moisturizes while delivering all-day coverage. Multiple reviews say that the higher price point is worth the smudge-proof color that this formula delivers. Stila promises a 12-hour wear and you can choose from every shade of pink, berry, and red that your heart could dream of.