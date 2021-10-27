The 5 Best Mascaras You Need To Buy In 2022

If it sounds like a tall order that's because it is. The average Southern woman will have tried, tested, and retested plenty of mascaras in her time—and things can start to run together with all that swiping. Between the Southern heat and all of the make-you-teary-eyed moments that we face, our mascara has to stand up to the challenge with a long-wear and lasting formula. For those of us who weren't born with long lashes, we did a bit of research on the best lengthening mascara. There are plenty of factors to consider when searching for a mascara that's just right – consider us the goldilocks of makeup.