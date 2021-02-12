The Best Makeup Sponges for a Flawless Look

This 10-piece set comes with two different color sponges and two different shapes. One has a flat edge (the brand suggests using it for contouring, though it can also be used to blend on the forehead, cheeks, and chin) while the other is a traditional teardrop shape. Like some of the other options on this list, the sponges can be used on both wet and dry makeup. What really gives this set a leg up on the competition is its price. The 10-piece collection clocks in just shy of $8, which puts each brush at less than $1 a piece. For a tool that needs to be replaced every couple of months, a budget-friendly pick might be key in keeping up with the habit. This makeup sponge set gets the job done with a record-setting price.

BUY IT: $7.97/10 pcs; amazon.com