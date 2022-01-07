Why You Should Be Using Liquid Blush Instead of Powder—Plus, The 5 Best Liquid Blushes To Shop
There was a time when powder makeup was the only way. That time is over. While we're generally a sentimental bunch (even when it comes to classic beauty products), we're happily bidding adieu to this old-school mindset. Powder makeup, particularly foundation, bronzer, and blush, can have a way of making your skin look dry and cakey. If your goal is radiant, natural-looking skin that's got a youthful boost, liquid is a secret weapon to start wielding, stat.
The difference between liquid blush and powder blush is apparent in both how they're used and how they look. Liquid blush often lasts much longer, blends more easily into your skin, can be built up slowly, and offers a hydrated flush that won't dry out your complexion. Powder blush can appear dull or matte, which can be counter-productive when trying to have a natural and youthful look. For liquid blush, you can use your fingers, a stipple makeup brush, or a makeup sponge to apply; and you're able to choose from different finishes, whether you prefer something super glowy or something more subtle. You can even layer powder blush over liquid blush for an extra pigmented pop.
Once you cross over to liquid blush, we doubt you'll ever go back. Shop the 5 best liquid blushes on the market below.
Related Items
Best Overall: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand
Meet the elusive, romantic vixen that is the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand, particularly in the two blush shades. (You can also purchase highlighter and bronzer shades.) You won't find a dewier, glowier formula that goes on better or turns out more flattering. And when the sunlight hits the peachy-pink lustre? Talk about dreamy. Apply to the top of the cheekbones and blend upwards for a lifted look. Warning: This sells outs very often, so jump on it when you can.
BUY IT: $40; charlottetilbury.com, sephora.com
Best, Runner-Up: Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
This affordable brand has some of the best liquid formulas out there—period. No matter if we're talking about foundation, blush, or highlighter. Be warned: These blushes are insanely pigmented, so start by applying the tiniest dab with the user-friendly doe-foot applicator. It comes in a whole range of radiant and matte finishes, but the shades Happy and Joy are shopper-favorites.
BUY IT: $20; sephora.com
Most Versatile: Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Glow Drops
This newcomer is truly unique in that it can be used on your cheeks as classic blush or mixed into your face serum, moisturizer, or foundation to add an allover natural-looking flush. It also includes barrier-fortifying omega fatty acids to promote a healthy and supple skin barrier. We recommend testing it a few different ways to see which you love the most.
BUY IT: $36; ulta.com, sephora.com
Best Shade Range: Glossier Cloud Paint
One of the first formulas to popularize liquid blush, this Glossier gel-cream will forever be a go-to. It offers a compelling shade range that goes from subtle (such as Puff and Dusk) to statement-making (hello, Haze and Eve). The blurring pigments work to give you a soft-focus effect that looks straight out of Bridgerton. This one is great when applied with fingers in a light dabbing motion.
BUY IT: $18; glossier.com
Most Radiant Finish: NARS Liquid Blush
Similar to the Charlotte Tilbury winner, this formula stands out primarily in both pigmentation and glow-boosting ability. The warm, shimmery peachy-pink absolutely pops on most skin tones, from fair to olive to medium-deep. We recommend depositing one pump to the top of your hand and then using a stipple makeup brush to blend. It applies so smoothly, thanks to hydrating oils in the formula.
BUY IT: $30; ulta.com, sephora.com