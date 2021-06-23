The 10 Best Lipsticks To Wear Fearlessly in 2021
Let's begin by stating the obvious: It's never too late to become a lipstick girl. Whether you've previously been someone who loves swiping on a statement red lip for a night out, who has always kept your go-to neutral buried at the bottom of your purse, or who has really never worn lipstick ever, 2021 is the time to enjoy the makeup accessory for what it is: fabulously fun. We've rounded up all the different lipsticks to try out throughout the year, from collagen-boosting, skin-nourishing formulas to come-hither bright color options to strikingly bold matte finishes. We've even thrown in one or two barely-there balmy tints that are perfect for those beginning their lipstick journey.
Here are the best lipsticks to wear fearlessly in 2021.
Favorite Overall: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick
Ultimate Classic: Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick
Great for Mature Lips: IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Collagen-Infused Lipstick
Favorite Drugstore: L'Oréal Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick
The Coolest Choice: Glossier Ultralip
Favorite Matte: Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick
Best for Sheer Tint: Bobbi Brown Crushed Shine Jelly Stick
Most Dependable Long-Wear: Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
Best Swipe-and-Go Stick: Clinique Almost Lipstick
Most Dramatic: Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Liquid Lipstick
Favorite Overall: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick
Countless women have found a favorite in Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk-and if you haven't tried it yet, now is the time to do it. It's the perfect dusty rose nude that flatters many skin tones and stands out more than any basic neutral. And don't let the matte formula intimidate you-it calls on orchid extract to keep lips protected and soothed with a cashmere finish. Not into matte at all? Try the brand's K.I.S.S.I.N.G formula with a satin finish.
BUY IT: $34; nordstrom.com
Ultimate Classic: Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick
This tube is nothing less than iconic, and it's most famous color has to be the 999 shade that was first formulated back in 1953. It's an absolute perfect true red that makes its incredible quality known upon first swipe. If you're not so into a bold red lip, you can choose from a bevy of neutral and pinks to keep in your daily rotation. There are over 40 shades total, which range from matte finish to satin to metallic.
BUY IT: $38; nordstrom.com
Great for Mature Lips: IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Collagen-Infused Lipstick
Line-smoothing collagen and hydrating hyaluronic acid are two of the not-so-secret ingredients that will keep your lips smiling, and they help this lipstick do way more than deliver long-lasting color. Even better, each shade comes in both a matte and cream formula option-because we all have our preference.
BUY IT: $24; macys.com
Favorite Drugstore: L'Oréal Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick
Great for leaving lips feeling moisturized instead of dry or sticky, this classic tube always brings on the compliments. Amongst over 50 color options, you're bound to land on a new signature shade in no time. Start with a neutral and work up to a bold boysenberry. The price point certainly doesn't hurt, either.
BUY IT: $6; amazon.com
The Coolest Choice: Glossier Ultralip
This cult-favorite brand finally launched a full-on lipstick, which they've dubbed "the cashmere sweatpants of lipstick." We're sold. Along with a fun pop of color, it's got the rich moisture of a balm, the sheen of a gloss, and the buildable color of a lip tint. One tube, and you're done.
BUY IT: $18; glossier.com
Favorite Matte: Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick
One of our new favorite affordable beauty brands on the market, Rare Beauty has us swooning over this weightless, air-whipped lip cream. It offers rich color, a velvety soft matte finish, and a non-drying feel. Not to mention, the 12 shade options range from perfect neutrals to pretty pinks to bright pop of colors.
BUY IT: $20; sephora.com
Best for Sheer Tint: Bobbi Brown Crushed Shine Jelly Stick
This grab-and-go tube is as stinking cute as the sheer, high-shine formula once it's applied to your lips. It gives a juicy wash of color that is perfect for the more low-maintenance women out there who desire a natural flush of color. As for the flush of choice, pick your poison: a super neutral pink-beige, a plummy berry, a jelly red, and more.
BUY IT: $29; nordstrom.com
Most Dependable Long-Wear: Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
This drugstore staple is perfect for those trying to dip their toes into the matte or liquid lipstick pool for the first time. It's affordable, flush with rave reviews across the Internet, and won't smudge off within the hour. The long-lasting formula is known to stay put better than many lipsticks above its pay grade, and the handy applicator takes off some pressure for lipstick tube newbies. So really, there's no reason not to snag a couple shades to try on your next trip to the drugstore.
BUY IT: $7.98; walmart.com
Best Swipe-and-Go Stick: Clinique Almost Lipstick
The sheer, raisin Black Honey shade of this "almost" lipstick deserves every ounce of praise it has received over the years-and it recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. While the color looks borderline gothic in the tube, it goes on as a natural tint to your lips for a subtle, just-bitten look that is versatile and flattering. From daytime to nights out, this color is a staple to throw in your purse.
BUY IT: $20; nordstrom.com
Most Dramatic: Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Liquid Lipstick
When this new liquid lipstick landed on our doorstep, it immediately commanded a moment of silent appreciation-especially for how long it stayed on our hand after testing out a swipe. To put it simply: It brought the drama. The petal-shaped applicator tip helps the quick-drying matte liquid formula glide on with easy precision, and you'll definitely want to indulge in one of the brazenly pigmented shades (including cranberry reds, mauve berry, and toasted nude) for a dressy affair or fun girls' night.
BUY IT: $28; lancome-usa.com