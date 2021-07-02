The Best Lipsticks for Older Women—Or Anyone Looking for Less Feathering and More Flattering Color
We've got a list of demands a mile long when it comes to what we're looking for in a good lipstick. We need all the long-wear color, but we want zero feathering, smudging, and transferring. We want a broad range of shades so we can find the perfect match for our skin tone, state of mind, and season. And don't even get us started on the finish. Between matte, satin, cream, sheer, and more—there's a preference to fit every woman. So when it comes to nailing down the best lipstick for older women, we knew we had our work cut out for us. These little bullets deliver lasting color, skin-caring ingredients, and even manage to improve the look and feel of lips over time. Now, if you're looking for the end-all best color lipstick for older women—well, we think that's entirely up to personal preference, don't you?
Related Items
Lancome L'Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Liquid Lipstick
BUY IT: $28; macys.com
You can use the tip of the applicator to line lips, then fill in with the ultra-pigmented color. It goes on like a gloss but quickly sets with lasting color that won't feather, bleed, or transfer.
Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick
BUY IT: $32; esteelauder.com
A moisture complex revitalizes lips and improves the moisture barrier over time with continued use. The crème finish delivers up to eight hours of comfortable, satin-finish wear.
IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Lipstick
BUY IT: $24; nordstrom.com
This collagen- and hyaluronic acid-infused lipstick plumps and minimizes the appearance of lines and wrinkles while imparting lasting color with just one swipe.
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick
Buy It: $37; sephora.com
The shade range will catch your eye but it's the sun protecting, satin-finish formula that will keep you coming back for more. Light diffusing pigments bring all the lip-popping magic.
L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Luminous Hydrating Lipstick + Nourishing Serum
BUY IT: $8.49; target.com
A nourishing serum core surrounded by hydrating lip color, all in a budget-friendly package, gets our vote. Color won't feather into fine lip lines and you'll see noticeably softer, more moisturized lips over time.
Glossier Ultralip
BUY IT: $18; glossier.com
If you're looking for a true lipstick, this option might not be what you're after. But, if you want a nourishing formula with buildable color and a balm-like finish, go ahead and find your shade in the nine-hue lineup.
Dramatically Different™ Lipstick Shaping Lip Colour
BUY IT: $20; clinique.com
A 3D pearl center core smooths on contact, but use it for a few weeks and you'll notice new and improved lip definition. Find your match in the 27-shade range.