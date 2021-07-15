The 6 Best Lip Glosses To Wear With Confidence in 2021
Before you get sucked back down memory lane to when you used to pair a chocolate brown lip liner with a frosted purple lip gloss — it was chic then, okay? — don't be so harsh on the classic lip accessory. It never asked to be made iridescent. In reality, lip gloss is like a fabulous meet-you-in-the-middle option for when you want something more than a lip balm, but don't feel like committing to a lipstick. Lip gloss is also wildly versatile, so you can choose anything from a bold, shiny, high-pigmented shade to feel like a million bucks to a subtle wash of color that can be swiped on literally any time.
Now boasting plenty of pretty, non-sticky formulas on the market, lip gloss is back and better than ever, and we're happy to see it. Here are the best lip glosses to wear with confidence in 2021.
Favorite Overall: Dior Lip Glow Oil
Favorite, Runner-Up: Fenty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Best Drugstore: Maybelline Lip Lifter Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid
Most Coveted: Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath Gloss
Best Color Range: NYX Butter Gloss
Best Plumper: Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper
Related Items
Favorite Overall: Dior Lip Glow Oil
The hype about this glossy lip oil is real. It enhances your natural lips so well, but with a sheer, shiny tint in whichever of the nine shades that you choose. (Our favorite is Rosewood, but there's not a wrong answer on that shelf.) It feels super slick and nourishing while on your lips, and — as a result from our testing — seems to definitely accentuate and plump the appearance of your pout instantly. Worth every penny, and a little goes a long way.
BUY IT: $35; nordstrom.com
Favorite, Runner-Up: Fenty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
This cult-favorite, shimmery lip gloss has a following for a reason, and that reason just might be that it's got the wow factor. It makes your lips look like they're dripping in pouty, sparkling personality. The universal lip luminizer comes in six shades that flatter all skin tones, and — like mentioned in many shopper reviews — the peach-vanilla scent is pretty addicting. Like, watch out for surprise smooches from your significant other.
BUY IT: $19; sephora.com
Best Drugstore: Maybelline Lip Lifter Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid
This budget-friendly tube initially went viral for being a dupe for way more expensive lip glosses, but the real standout here lies in one key ingredient not found in many lip products: hyaluronic acid. The antiaging ingredient moisturizes your lips, while also giving your pout a plumper, fuller look. The most popular shade, Moon, is a perfect shimmery rose hue.
BUY IT: $6.98; amazon.com
Most Coveted: Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath Gloss
Charlotte Tilbury has a lot to boast beyond the iconic matte lipstick tube in Pillow Talk. Case in point: the brand's Collagen Lip Bath Gloss. Not only does it go on smoother and shinier than all get-out (with its heart-shaped applicator), but it contains skin-care ingredients like hydrating peptides, plumping collagen, and nourishing oils that really care for your lips as you wear it. Our only critique? The shade range is a little lacking, with just five options. However, all of the shades are formulated to be very flattering on different skin tones (as shown on the brand's site), which gives it a few bonus points.
BUY IT: $35; nordstrom.com
Best Color Range: NYX Butter Gloss
This silky-smooth lip gloss has long been an icon on the drugstore aisle, and for good reason. Not only does it layer on top of lipstick like an absolute dream, but it comes in such an impressive shade range. Over 30 color options, folks! All that at less than 10 bucks? It's an easy sell. Depending on which shade you choose, you can get anything from a sheer wash of color to a pigmented pop.
BUY IT: $5; amazon.com
Best Plumper: Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper
So, you've been asking Santa Claus for a plumper pout, no needles required, for years now? Meet the answer. This is the best in the business, and it's now available in five shades beyond the classic clear. We're not going to sugarcoat it. This stuff doesn't taste the best and certainly tingles as it works on your new pout. (Some, but not all, would rather say "stings.") However, the lab-tested plumping formulation will show results — and they'll show them fast. Alas, it is only temporary. Sorry, gal.
BUY IT: $29; sephora.com