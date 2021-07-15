The 6 Best Lip Glosses To Wear With Confidence in 2021

Most Coveted: Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath Gloss

Charlotte Tilbury has a lot to boast beyond the iconic matte lipstick tube in Pillow Talk. Case in point: the brand's Collagen Lip Bath Gloss. Not only does it go on smoother and shinier than all get-out (with its heart-shaped applicator), but it contains skin-care ingredients like hydrating peptides, plumping collagen, and nourishing oils that really care for your lips as you wear it. Our only critique? The shade range is a little lacking, with just five options. However, all of the shades are formulated to be very flattering on different skin tones (as shown on the brand's site), which gives it a few bonus points.

