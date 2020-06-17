The Best Lightweight Foundations for Flawless Summer Coverage
These six light-as-air formulas are packed with skin-nourishing benefits, while still managing to give your complexion a natural, radiant finish. We gathered the best lightweight foundations from a few of our favorite brands including Neutrogena, Lancôme, L’Oréal Paris, Covergirl, Maybelline, and Milani.
Covergirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk
Time to embrace summertime humidity with a dewy glow. Aloe and coconut milk are hydrating ingredients that work for all skin types.
Buy It: $10; target.com
Maybelline New York Dream Radiant Liquid Hydrating Foundation
Each of the 20 shades is madefor dry skin. Collagen and hyaluronic acid smooth and moisturize while the medium-coverage finish provides 12 hours of wear.
Buy It: $13; walgreens.com
Milani Screen Queen Foundation
Digital damage has met its match with a blue-light-filtering, buildable-coverage formula that’s a whopping 45 shades strong.
Buy It: $12; target.com
Lancôme Rénergie Lift Makeup
A blend of botanicals paired with antioxidant armor (vitamin E and caffeine) and luminosity-boosting micro-pearls is designed to reflect light and blur imperfections.
Buy It: $50; nordstrom.com
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
Dream come true: a foundation that leaves skin looking good even when you aren’t wearing it. This oil-free pick (which comes in 10 shades) plumps and increases elasticity to help minimize the appearance of wrinkles, all while perfecting your complexion.
Buy It: $19; cvs.com
L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation
This toning, luminous-finish formula was created with mature skin in mind. It’s bolstered with vitamin B3 (niacinamide) to help lock in moisture, and it defends against damage with SPF 50.
Buy It: $12; target.com