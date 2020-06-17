The Best Lightweight Foundations for Flawless Summer Coverage

These six light-as-air formulas are packed with skin-nourishing benefits, while still managing to give your complexion a natural, radiant finish. We gathered the best lightweight foundations from a few of our favorite brands including Neutrogena, Lancôme, L’Oréal Paris, Covergirl, Maybelline, and Milani. 

1 of 6

Covergirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk

Robbie Caponetto

Time to embrace summertime humidity with a dewy glow. Aloe and coconut milk are hydrating ingredients that work for all skin types.

Buy It: $10; target.com

2 of 6

Maybelline New York Dream Radiant Liquid Hydrating Foundation

Robbie Caponetto

Each of the 20 shades is madefor dry skin. Collagen and hyaluronic acid smooth and moisturize while the medium-coverage finish provides 12 hours of wear.

Buy It: $13; walgreens.com

3 of 6

Milani Screen Queen Foundation

Robbie Caponetto

Digital damage has met its match with a blue-light-filtering, buildable-coverage formula that’s a whopping 45 shades strong.

Buy It: $12; target.com

4 of 6

Lancôme Rénergie Lift Makeup

Courtesy of Lancôme

A blend of botanicals paired with antioxidant armor (vitamin E and caffeine) and luminosity-boosting micro-pearls is designed to reflect light and blur imperfections.

Buy It: $50; nordstrom.com

5 of 6

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

Courtesy of Neutrogena

Dream come true: a foundation that leaves skin looking good even when you aren’t wearing it. This oil-free pick (which comes in 10 shades) plumps and increases elasticity to help minimize the appearance of wrinkles, all while perfecting your complexion.

Buy It: $19; cvs.com

6 of 6

L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation

Courtesy of L’Oréal

This toning, luminous-finish formula was created with mature skin in mind. It’s bolstered with vitamin B3 (niacinamide) to help lock in moisture, and it defends against damage with SPF 50.

Buy It: $12; target.com

