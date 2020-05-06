The 13 Best Foundations On the Market for Oily Skin
When it comes to beauty, it’s amazing how one word can mean a myriad of different things. Let’s take “shine,” for example. It’s all you could ever want for your hair. The more shine, the better. Seriously, keep the shine coming. But for your face, there is the type of shine you want and the kind you don’t. The former comes by way of a glowy, lit-from-within radiance on the high points of your face—cheekbones, brow bone, and all that good stuff—usually achieved with highlighter makeup, while the latter encompasses the au naturel oily T-zone shine.
First of all, if you have naturally oily skin, be grateful. Eventually you’ll have younger-looking skin in general than those who suffer from dry skin. Secondly, instead of constantly grabbing the blotting sheets, it’s time to throw out that regular old foundation that isn’t doing anything to help and get one that has oil-busting, mattifying effects. That’s when you won’t have to worry about having your makeup slide off your nose by noon. (We’re not asking for much?)
Let’s blur those pores, soak up any T-zone oil, and keep makeup in place all day. These are the best foundations for oily skin on the market, from drugstore warriors to unbeatable designer options.
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation
We don't have enough good things to say about this cult-fave drugstore foundation. (You can find that rave review here.) It smooths and fills the pores that often appear oily and enlarged around the T-zone, while coming in a super tailored 40-plus color range that fits every skin tone. Oh, and it's only $8.
Fenty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
You won't find a more flattering full-coverage foundation for oily skin. Ever. Upon first try, we noticed how the soft matte finish makes skin look instantly airbrushed but not too mattified, which is especially difficult for those with more textured skin or those that can never seem to conceal their pores. You'll look and feel totally filtered all day long.
L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Longwear Foundation
Shoppers rave about this longtime-beloved matte foundation that goes on nice and creamy before setting into a demi-matte finish that doesn't look flat or lifeless. It can make it through all the hot and sweaty days of summer without slipping or letting too much unwanted shine come through. That's impressive at any rate, but especially at $13.
Clinique Stay-Matte Oil-Free Makeup Foundation
We could never stray from this department store brand, be it because of the super set of moisturizers or the ever-dependable foundations. No matter your skin concern, Clinique has the formula for you, which gives us as much comfort as a bowl of chicken and dumplings. This oil-free mattifying foundation is a bonafide crowd-pleaser.
Revlon ColorStay Makeup For Combo/Oily Skin
Revlon's ColorStay line promises one thing: all-day coverage. When it comes to oily skin, that's huge—because excess oil production leads to foundation slipping off your face or oxidizing before lunchtime. Not ideal. This formula offers both sun protection to stave off wrinkles and a mattifying effect that works super well on combination or oily skin without drying it out. For that, there's just a touch of hyaluronic acid to ensure your skin doesn't lose too much moisture throughout the day.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation
This classic foundation doesn't just boast a full-coverage finish that lasts hours—which is enough to have made it a brand staple for Southern women for decades—but it controls your oil with a natural matte, still breathable finish. With a 50-plus shade range in cool, warm, and neutral tones, you're bound to find the color that suits your skin perfectly. After testing it, we get why it's got major forever-faithful potential.
BareMinerals Matte Loose Powder Mineral Foundation
Meet the oily skin mecca if you're into powder foundations. There is a reason this brand has stayed so relevant since you were in middle school, and that's because they have developed powder foundations that feel anything but chalky or drying when applied, even if you're not sporting oily skin. This particular formula boosts their classic foundation with a more silky-soft matte effect—and only boasts seven ingredients (which is why BareMinerals is popular among those who also deal with acne issues or sensitive skin).
CoverGirl TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation
This one takes comfort into mind with flexible pigments that blend into your face for a no-makeup feel perfect for those who really want to control an oily T-zone without feeling like they are wearing a heavy or cakey foundation.
Make Up For Ever Matte Velvet Skin Blurring Powder Foundation
This powder rendition of the brand's popular Velvet Matte liquid foundation is just the thing to instantly blur any unevenness or oiliness and tighten the appearance of your pores. All you have to do is start swiping for soft matte coverage that works in real time to perfect and mattify. We were also super impressed with the applicator, which features a spongey side for something more full-coverage and a velvet side for a lighter, buildable look.
Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15
The key here is in the name: Amazonian clay. It busts oil and shine like nothing we've ever seen. The formula is a little thicker than some on the list, which makes it ideal for those who really desire a full-coverage, long-wear foundation. Prep skin with a gel moisturizer to ensure smooth application and no cakey spots—from there, it'll look flawless all day long.
NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Foundation
Let's get something straight right off the bat: Heat, humidity, and water have nothing on this full-coverage waterproof foundation that comes in 45 oil-controlling shades. The drugstore goodie is a favorite amongst dupe-saavy makeup enthusiasts out there, and now you're in on the secret. Start with the brand's accompanying Can't Stop, Won't Stop mattifying primer to make it even more invincible.
Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Fluid Powder Foundation SPF 20
To put it lightly, we got very excited for the first-ever liquid-to-powder foundation from Bobbi Brown. It has you covered on SPF 20 and nourishing ingredients like a protein complex that keeps your skin looking smooth and healthy despite the powder finish.
KVD Vegan Beauty Lock-It Foundation
We can't even begin to describe the cult following behind this super full-coverage foundation that can hide even the most intense of concerns without budging at all. We're talking about tattoos and birth marks erased in seconds. The brand even warns to remember that a little goes a long way, so start with a pea-sized amount and go from there. Total perfection for as long as you want.
