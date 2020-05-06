The 13 Best Foundations On the Market for Oily Skin

When it comes to beauty, it’s amazing how one word can mean a myriad of different things. Let’s take “shine,” for example. It’s all you could ever want for your hair. The more shine, the better. Seriously, keep the shine coming. But for your face, there is the type of shine you want and the kind you don’t. The former comes by way of a glowy, lit-from-within radiance on the high points of your face—cheekbones, brow bone, and all that good stuff—usually achieved with highlighter makeup, while the latter encompasses the au naturel oily T-zone shine.

First of all, if you have naturally oily skin, be grateful. Eventually you’ll have younger-looking skin in general than those who suffer from dry skin. Secondly, instead of constantly grabbing the blotting sheets, it’s time to throw out that regular old foundation that isn’t doing anything to help and get one that has oil-busting, mattifying effects. That’s when you won’t have to worry about having your makeup slide off your nose by noon. (We’re not asking for much?)

Let’s blur those pores, soak up any T-zone oil, and keep makeup in place all day. These are the best foundations for oily skin on the market, from drugstore warriors to unbeatable designer options.