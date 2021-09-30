Fall Lip Gloss Shades That are the Epitome of Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice
Fall is the transitional season that we all crave by the end of the scorching summer heat. Why not also make it a transitional season for your lip routine? Rather than just grabbing your go-to fall lipstick color, consider adding a fall lip gloss color to really amp up your pout. From hydrating formulas that keep your lips feeling moisturized and plump to jelly glosses that throw us back to the early 2000s, there are so many ways to play around with fall lip gloss shades. We've included a few higher-end, won't-regret-buying lip glosses and several can't-go-wrong drugstore staples.
The key to a perfected lip routine is to make sure your base is hydrated. You can use a lip scrub to work off any top layer dead skin on your lips before applying a hydrating lip balm. Do this step before you begin your face makeup so that the balm has time to set in before adding on color. When it's time to finish off your look with a pretty pout, use a lip liner to accentuate the natural shape of your lips and fill in about 2/3 of your lips with the liner. Then add your lipstick – be sure you don't layer on too much or your lips will be left feeling extra dry by the end of the night. Top off the look with your favorite gloss and you're ready to hit the town! You can even skip your lipstick and head straight for the gloss, if desired.
Grab your Pumpkin Spice Latte, bundle up in your favorite scarf, and try out one of these fall lip gloss shades to complete your fall aesthetic.
Related Items
Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss in Unbuttoned
BUY IT: $22; sephora.com
This gloss formula is full of peptides that visibly plump and nourish lips. The warm blush shade can be worn with or without a similar shade of lipstick underneath.
NARS Lip Gloss in Risky Business
BUY IT: $24; sephora.com
Add a shimmer to your lip routine with this subtle raspberry shade. Whether you're sipping on a latte or picking apples, this is the prettiest fall shade to sport.
Dior Lip Glow Oil in Mahogany
BUY IT: $35; sephora.com
Dior's Lip Glow Oil promises a non-sticky, rich texture that protects lips with cherry oil. This dark warm brown color is a dreamy autumnal shade.
Glossier Lip Gloss in Red
BUY IT: $14; glossier.com
The vitamin E and jojoba oil in this lip gloss formula will cushion your lips for a natural shine with an enhanced red shade.
Clinique Superbalm Moisturizing Gloss in Currant
BUY IT: $19; clinique.com
We all know and love Clinique. Their moisturizing gloss adds high shine and color while protecting lips against the sometimes harsh fall weather.
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm in Nearly Berry
BUY IT: $18; sephora.com
It may seem contradictory to wear a berry color when berries are no longer in season, but this soft berry shade is a beautiful mixture of deep purple and a splash of red great for wearing all fall long.
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow
BUY IT: $19; fentybeauty.com
A shimmering rose nude gloss is just what you need as an every-day color. It has just the right amount of warmth to match the changing tones of the fall season.
tarte cosmetics H2O Gloss in Room Service
BUY IT: $19; tartecosmetics.com
Say hello to your favorite mauve shade of the season. Nourishing vitamin E plus mineral pigments deliver all of your favorite qualities in a gloss without the sticky feel.
Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss in Soulmate
BUY IT: $24; ulta.com
A perfect pout? Yes, please! Get the same effects of the Too Faced Lip Injection Lip Plumper from their full coverage gloss.
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss in Apple Crisp
BUY IT: $5; ulta.com
A modern red with an autumnal name is a lip gloss that we will be reaching for all fall long.
e.l.f. Lip Lacquer in Moody
BUY IT: $3; target.com
A burnt orangy-red is festive and chic for this season. Deliver moisture while sporting your sassiest pout.
Maybelline Lifter Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid in Stone
BUY IT: $6.99; target.com
The hyaluronic acid in this gloss formula gently plumps lips and fills in lines for a smooth, shiny finish.
L'Oreal Paris Infallible 8HR Pro Gloss in Nude Petal
BUY IT: $7.99; target.com
This shimmery nude gloss has just the right amount of pink for a subtle sweetness. L'Oreal promises 8-hour coverage and a moisturized finish.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss in Rosy Future
BUY IT: $5.34; amazon.com
Revlon launched their Super Lustrous line in lip gloss form and its available in 24 shimmery shades. We love the warm taupe and pink tones in this Rosy Future shade.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizing Lip Gloss in Almond Nude
BUY IT: $8.99; amazon.com
All the moisture in Neutrogena's Hydro Boost line is now available in gloss form. Balance your moody fall lip with a lightweight, hydrating color.