Fall Lip Gloss Shades That are the Epitome of Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice  

The key to a perfected lip routine is to make sure your base is hydrated. You can use a lip scrub to work off any top layer dead skin on your lips before applying a hydrating lip balm. Do this step before you begin your face makeup so that the balm has time to set in before adding on color. When it's time to finish off your look with a pretty pout, use a lip liner to accentuate the natural shape of your lips and fill in about 2/3 of your lips with the liner. Then add your lipstick – be sure you don't layer on too much or your lips will be left feeling extra dry by the end of the night. Top off the look with your favorite gloss and you're ready to hit the town! You can even skip your lipstick and head straight for the gloss, if desired.