The Best Long-Wear Lipsticks Under $10
Milani Amore Matte Lip Crème
Lasting Power: Stayed fresh through a busy work day
The velvety matte formula made it through lunch, a coffee break, happy hour, and a home-cooked meal, making us wonder would it ever rub off? To really put it to the test, we slept in it (really). Sure enough, the next morning our lips were still graced with its creamy taupe hue.
Buy It: $5.99; target.com
Rimmel London The Only One Matte Lipstick
Lasting Power: Unscathed by a sweat-inducing spin class
Very rarely do you group the words matte and hydrating in the same sentence, but that’s exactly how to describe this lip color. Promising all-day wear, we wondered if that included an hour of intense cardio activity. After an exhausting, sweat-dripping spin class, we ran into the locker room to see if our pout was still intact. While the rest of our body looked like we jumped in a pool, our warm red lip wasn’t fazed, making this tube our new go-to for bike rides, workout classes or any outdoor physical activities.
Buy It: $6.97; walmart.com
L’Oréal Paris Infallible Lip Paint
Lasting Power: Survived a summer tailgate and concert
As any true Parrot Head knows, the tailgate scene before a Jimmy Buffett concert is equally as important as the show itself. An all-day activity that involved drinking, eating, and singing, seemed like the perfect opportunity to rock one of L’Oréal Paris’s latest lip paints. Thanks to an afternoon thunderstorm, it was also up against pouring rain. The fourteen high-pigment colors go on like a liquid lipstick but without the mess. Pleasantly, the fuchsia hue we tried stayed in place well past five o’clock and after a few margaritas.
Buy It: $7.99; target.com
Maybelline New York SuperStay 24 Hour Lipcolor
Lasting Power: Endured a hop in the pool
Speaking of pools, we took this dual-ended hue for a swim. In terms of application, remember less is more (we were a little wand happy at first, which led to a few clumps). Wait two minutes after using the creamy side, then flip it around for the clear balm. The balm is designed to moisturize and lock the color place. Once we jumped in, we kept our head underwater for a bit. By the time we finished our swim and dried off, the color was a teeny-bit faded. The good news: It bounced back as soon as we reapplied the hydrating balm.
Buy It: $7.94; walmart.com