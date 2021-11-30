The 9 Best Concealers for Mature Skin, According to Makeup Artists
For many, concealer is a makeup staple. And rightfully so; it's basically an airbrush filter in a bottle. Depending on your technique, the versatile complexion product can be used to instantly brighten dark circles, hide sun spots and hyperpigmentation, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles by rejuvenating a tired, dull-looking complexion. But when you have mature skin, finding a formula that provides adequate coverage without accentuating or exacerbating fine lines and dryness isn't always an easy feat.
According to celebrity makeup artist and Glamazon Beauty founder Kim Baker, your concealer checklist needs to consist of moisturizing ingredients and a creamy formula to counteract the lack of moisture, plus discoloration and texture, that comes with skin aging. "When it comes to concealers for mature skin, liquid and creams are best as they contain hydrating properties to help decrease the look of lines and hyperpigmentation," she tells Southern Living. Below, find the formulas that Baker and other industry experts swear by, and learn how the pros select the best concealers for mature skin.
The Best Concealers for Mature Skin
- Best Overall: Nars Soft Matte Concealer
- Best Drugstore: Maybelline Superstay Better Skin Concealer + Corrector
- Best for Wrinkles: Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer
- Best Skin-Like: Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
- Best for Dark Spots: Jane Iredale Circle/ Delete Concealer
- Best Long-Wearing: Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer
- Best for Dark Circles: Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Tint
- Best for Sensitive Skin: Clè de Peau Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25
- Best for Dry Skin: Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Face and Under-Eye Concealer
How to Perfect Your Concealer Application
But before you can pick a new concealer, makeup artist Jonet Williamson says that you need to perfect your skincare and prep routine. "For mature skin, I like to make sure that it looks plump and fresh with a healthy glow," she explains. "Try prepping the skin with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid—the By Terry Global Face Cream is my favorite—in combination with a line- filling and blurring primer like the Tatcha Liquid Silk Canvas." Staying on theme with prioritizing prep, celebrity makeup artist Ashley Rebecca notes, "I make sure that the eye area is hydrated with a good eye cream that's not heavy, and start by blending the concealer very lightly in places where it needs to be with a concealer brush." She adds, "Less is more when it comes to wearing concealer. Blending and layering are key, and I also set the concealer with a translucent powder when finished."
As for the perfect application, Baker suggests starting "under your eye from the corner of the eye near the nose to the edge of the end of the eye in a V shape." She assures that this will brighten dark circles without creasing or settling into any fine lines or wrinkles.
In terms of shade selection, Williamson recommends using "a brighter shade under the eyes to lift the eye and warmer tones as bronzer versus a powder." For those with particularly textured skin, she prefers "applying concealer with a damp beauty sponge to get the smoothest coverage."
Keep scrolling to find your concealer match and flawlessly reduce the look of under-eye circles, fine lines, and dark spots.
Related Items
Best Overall: Nars Soft Matte Concealer
A top pick for Williamson, this full-coverage, long-wearing formula contains antiaging ingredients like peptides and a trio of vitamins A, C, and E to create a smoother and brighter complexion. Its soft-matte finish blurs the look of pores, lines, and other sources of unwanted texture while camouflaging dark circles and redness. Hyaluronic acid instantly quenches dryness and gives the concealer its skin-like, melt-into-the-skin finish.
"Excellent under-eye concealer," one reviewer wrote. "[The] concealer is creamy and coverage works amazing for under-eye fine lines, dark circles, and blemishes. A real fan of [the] product for years."
Best Drugstore: Maybelline Superstay Better Skin Concealer + Corrector
"This has a buildable and nice amount of coverage, which is ideal for mature skin types," Rebecca says of the medium coverage concealer. This budget-friendly pick, described as "magic in a tube" by SL editors, conceals and corrects discoloration, making it ideal for targeting under-eye circles, dark spots, redness, and anything else that needs covering up. In fact, it's formulated with potent antioxidants such as vitamin C, so not only is it brightening your complexion, but it also improves the appearance of your skin over time.
"The best concealer," raved an Amazon shopper. "I've tried so many and none provide the coverage that Maybelline Superstay does. I have normal to dry skin, a light complexion, and the start of fine lines. It doesn't settle in the creases and provides great all-day coverage. Easy to blend with my foundation too."
Best for Wrinkles: Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer
Baker's choice when it comes to concealing wrinkles without accentuating them, Tarte's Shape Tape Contour Concealer offers full coverage and leaves the skin with a natural-looking matte finish. Its crease-resistant formula is designed to last up to 16 hours without caking or settling into lines, pores, or texture, which is thanks to a moisturizing combination of mango and shea butters. Skin is left smoother and brighter, with the under-eyes noticeably lifted.
"Great coverage," one Tarte customer said. "Easily covers the dark circles under my eyes. Goes on smooth and does not sit in my fine lines. Also great to use when I don't want to wear foundation to cover blemishes or spots."
Best Skin-Like: Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
Ideal for makeup wearers who prefer concealers with high-performing coverage that doesn't mask the texture of their skin, Baker recommends reaching for the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer. The long-wearing formula uses light-diffusing technology to reduce the appearance of lines, dark circles, and imperfections with its buildable coverage, which can be customized to your preferences. It imparts a luminous, skin-like finish that is sweat-, crease-, and humidity-resistant for 16 hours.
One reviewer shared that it's "very good for mature skin and looks very natural and beautiful. Another wrote, "I've found that this is the best for the fine lines under my eyes."
Best for Dark Spots: Jane Iredale Circle/ Delete Concealer
"I look for concealers that are creamy, moisturizing, have a highlighting effect—but without excessive shimmery or glittery texture—and light to medium coverage so it's easily buildable for heavier consistency," explains celebrity makeup artist Min Min Ma. "The Jane Iredale Circle/ Delete Concealer is a must. You get a light and a darker shade in one product, it's light in consistency but can be easily layered, and it's so hydrating." When concealing dark spots, she adds, "Pick a shade that has a pink, peach, or orange undertone. This helps to cancel out the darkness of the spot." She also recommends using a small brush for targeted application and setting the area with a light setting powder.
Best Long-Wearing: Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer
This 24-hour formula works with your skin to provide the perfect budge-proof coverage. "It has a great shade range, plus its water- and sweat-resistant and smudge-proof," Williamson explains. "I love this one for mature skin because it locks in place without needing to be set with powder." It's made with Shiseido's Responsive Sensory Technology to adapt to your skin's tone and texture and ensures you're covered against unpredictable makeup-hindering agents like shine, weather, and pores. Its smart-correcting powder finish leaves the skin luminous, smooth, and even.
"I was very pleasantly surprised at how well this works, how easy it is to apply, and how well it wears throughout the day," one Sephora shopper wrote. "I have very dry skin and I was so impressed that this doesn't accentuate my dryness. I was shocked to find this doesn't crease or settle into my fine lines or wrinkles, it's not cakey, and I especially love that I don't have to set it. This truly is a very beautiful product that works well and looks great all day! It conceals my dark purple/blue under-eye circles and doesn't make me look older than I am."
Best for Dark Circles: Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Tint
This concealer acts like an instant brightener for dark circles and is sheer enough that it doesn't look too heavy," Rebecca explains. Brightening vitamin C combines with light-reflecting brightening powders to turn up the wattage on tired, dark under-eye circles and give the skin a firmer and more refreshed look. Hyaluronic acid and squalane add hydration, and caffeine reduces puffiness. The concealer's glass rollerball applicator delivers a soothing massage. Rebecca also notes that the formula "blends easily and works well as a primer for other concealers should you want to layer."
A Sephora customer said, "I normally don't write reviews and also normally don't use concealers but this one is amazing. Under-eyes were bright and smooth, and stayed that way all day." Another added, "It looks like I got a perfect night's sleep."
Best for Sensitive Skin: Clè de Peau Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25
The hydrating long-wearing cream stick melts into the skin and uses an illuminating complex that instantly boosts radiance, all the while erasing discoloration to perfect the complexion and giving you an airbrush-level finish. "This covers extremely well and has a beautiful texture that can be used under the eyes and anywhere else on the face," Rebecca explains. It's also formulated with antioxidants to defend your skin against environmental damage, and is fortified with SPF 25.
"I have wrinkles, crow's feet, and quite [awful] dark circles under my eyes thanks to year-round intense allergies," explained one Nordstrom reviewer. "I put some of this stuff on this morning, and wow-wee-me, It was like healing silk. It blended so smoothly and so flawlessly, I think I heard an angel's choir going off in my bathroom while I looked in my mirror."
Best for Dry Skin: Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Face and Under-Eye Concealer
The soulmate to the brand's fan-favorite Luminous Silk Foundation, this under-eye concealer works like a cup of coffee for tired skin with its caffeine-rich formula, which shrinks puffiness and fades dark circles. Glycerin envelopes the skin in lasting moisture to prevent caking, creasing, and settling. It has a lightweight, satiny feel, offers medium coverage, and smooths the look of lines with soft-focus pearls. "The creamy formula covers well and doesn't accentuate dry skin," Rebecca says of her hydrating concealer pick. "A little goes a long way and it's very easy to blend."
One Sephora reviewer raved, "This concealer is magic to me; it gives enough coverage without adding a dry effect [and] looks almost as if you are using an Instagram filter." Another shopper added, "It is very moisturizing which is great for my dry, 45-year-old under-eyes."