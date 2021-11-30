The 9 Best Concealers for Mature Skin, According to Makeup Artists

Best Drugstore: Maybelline Superstay Better Skin Concealer + Corrector

"This has a buildable and nice amount of coverage, which is ideal for mature skin types," Rebecca says of the medium coverage concealer. This budget-friendly pick, described as "magic in a tube" by SL editors, conceals and corrects discoloration, making it ideal for targeting under-eye circles, dark spots, redness, and anything else that needs covering up. In fact, it's formulated with potent antioxidants such as vitamin C, so not only is it brightening your complexion, but it also improves the appearance of your skin over time.

"The best concealer," raved an Amazon shopper. "I've tried so many and none provide the coverage that Maybelline Superstay does. I have normal to dry skin, a light complexion, and the start of fine lines. It doesn't settle in the creases and provides great all-day coverage. Easy to blend with my foundation too."