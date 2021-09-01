I'm a Beauty Writer, and This Is Everything I'm Shopping During Colourpop's Labor Day Sale
As a beauty writer, countless palettes have passed through my makeup rotation, and all too often, I find myself unable to truly love every shadow included. I want subtle, easy glam that requires little effort. After years of searching, I found a brand that I love, and its collection of nude eyeshadow palettes are so good, I have to use every single bit of color.
Colourpop Cosmetics is my go-to source for affordable, beautiful eyeshadow palettes. If you've yet to familiarize yourself with the beauty brand, now is the time. The retailer is offering 25 percent off sitewide during Labor Day weekend, and select last-call items will be marked 30 percent off.
With its impressive array of palettes, ranging in size from nine shades to thirty, the brand has something for everyone. As for those of us that prefer versatile, soft nude colors, Colourpop Cosmetics has multiple palettes worth trying, including my favorite: That's Taupe.
BUY IT: $10 (orig. $14.50); colourpop.com
Colourpop eyeshadow is pigmented and easy to apply. Even though I have hooded eyes that can make application tricky, I find this eyeshadow seamlessly applies to my entire lid. As one reviewer wrote, "These colors are highly pigmented and stay on well for long hours without creasing."
Since the colors in each palette work so well together, you can mix and match hues without creating a look that clashes. Mattes are sometimes mixed with glitters, and in the case of That's Taupe, the shimmer is barely apparent, which I appreciate. If I am in the mood for more sparkle, I simply lay on more glitter.
Called "buttery soft" by another reviewer, the shadows in That's Taupe are the same customer-loved quality of other nude Colourpop palettes, like the new She's Natural, a quad of complimentary powder taupes, and Blush Crush, a pink take on the traditional nude palette with nine shades to choose from.
Even palettes of a larger size, like this 30-color Bare Necessities option, come with traditional hues made for wearing everywhere. "The color range for a neutral palette is incredible," wrote one reviewer who approves of the palette for daily use. "Great mix of matte and metallics. This will likely last me awhile." Another reviewer agreed, adding that "the color selection works well together."
If you're ready to change up your perception of nude eyeshadow palettes and use every bit of your new makeup, shop more Colourpop beauty products below. But you'll have to act fast to get in on the limited-time deals. You only have until September 7 to enjoy the Labor Day savings.
BUY IT: $22.50 (orig. $34); colourpop.com
BUY IT: $6.75 (orig. $9); colourpop.com
BUY IT: $10.50 (orig. $14); colourpop.com