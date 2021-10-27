The Best CC Creams That'll Finally Convince You To Go Foundation Free
It's the age-old question: What's the difference between CC cream and BB cream anyway? BB (blemish balm) cream is a light-coverage alternative to foundation and concealer. It has skin-care benefits, but with imperfection-blurring pigments for times when you're looking for a quick and natural look. CC (color correction) cream offers more substantial coverage, but still plays in the same skin-care-makeup-hybrid category as BB cream. It targets dark circles, hyperpigmentation, and similar concerns with pigmented formulas that work double-time to cover imperfections while also imparting skin-care-like benefits. Look for options with SPF, moisturizing ingredients, vitamins, and antioxidants. Over time, you should see more refined pores, diminished fine lines, evened skin tone, and improved skin texture.
Some formulas may include other ingredients like niacinamide, which reduces redness and pore size – a winner for any acne-prone types. Other formulas may be oil-free, which is also great for oily-prone skin and acne-prone skin. Be on the lookout for formulas that are non-comedogenic, which means their ingredients won't clog your pores. If you're hesitant to ditch your foundation, don't worry because we've selected the best full coverage CC cream among other categories.
Go ahead, dive into these products that offer results that look like your skin but even better.
Best CC Cream - IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
BUY IT: $39.50; sephora.com
SL Editors have a favorite in this full-coverage formula that includes collagen (to promote skin elasticity), hyaluronic acid (to keep moisture locked in), and peptides (to firm, smooth, and hydrate). It comes in 12 shades ranging from fair to deep, all of which are bolstered with SPF 50+.
Best Drugstore CC Cream - Honest Beauty CC Clear Corrective with Vitamin C Tinted Moisturizer
BUY IT: $23.99; target.com
Honest Beauty calls this a 6-in-1 multitasker claiming it will brighten, lock in moisture, prime, perfect, blur, and protect with each application. If major screen time is a daily occurrence, this blue-light battling formula is the ticket. It's offered in four shades: Light, Fair, Medium, and Deep.
Best Full Coverage CC Cream - e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo CC Cream
BUY IT: $14; ulta.com
If you're a foundation gal through and through, we hear you! There's just something comforting about a full coverage product. This e.l.f. Cosmetics CC cream is for you. It's medium to full coverage and is part of e.l.f.'s Camo line, which includes the iconic Camo Concealer (a less expensive alternative to Tarte Shape Tape concealer).
Best CC Cream for Oily Skin - BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
BUY IT: $33; ulta.com
Take a look through some of the CC cream offerings and you might be hard-pressed to find a shade range that seems anything but limited. That's partly due to the fact that CC creams are more sheer and blendable than true foundation, which means a broader range of skin tones can find a match within one shade. That being said, more options are always better in our eyes—and this tinted moisturizer has a whopping 20. Also you don't have to worry about your face looking like an oil slick while wearing this CC cream because it's formulated without oil.
Best CC Cream for Mature Skin - thrive causemetics Buidable Blur CC Cream
BUY IT: $38; thrivecausemetics.com
This thrive causemetics CC cream has vitamin C in the formula, which helps brighten skin and can help even out redness and other skin concerns. Flaxseed extract smooths skin's texture and improves overall tone. Broad Spectrum SPF 35 means you can waltz your way through the farmers' market on a sunny Saturday morning without worrying about sun damage.
Best CC Cream for Acne-Prone Skin - Neutrogena Flawless Matte CC Cream Clear Coverage Plus Niacinamide
BUY IT: $12.97; amazon.com
This CC cream formula has niacinamide in it, which minimizes redness, blotchiness, and pore size. Niacinamide can also treat hyperpigmentation and builds keratin, a natural skin protein. This formula is also oil-free so you can worry less about clogged pores and still enjoy full coverage.
Best CC Cream for Dry Skin - Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment
BUY IT: $52; sephora.com
Just trust us… this color correcting treatment is completely worth the hype. Stores couldn't restock it on their shelves fast enough because it's that good. Although the green formula looks daunting, it matches to your skin tone in seconds after being spread on your skin.
Best CC Cream for Sensitive Skin - Beautycounter Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer
BUY IT: $45; goop.com
If you're looking for a dewy finish with subtle coverage, this is your gal. It comes in five shades that are packed with good-for-you benefits like brightening vitamin C and skin-firming sodium hyaluronate. It's also armed with SPF 20.
Best CC Cream with SPF - IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
BUY IT: $39.50; sephora.com
All the CC creams we've featured in this roundup (except the Neutrogena formula) have SPF coverage. If you want the most bang for your buck, we recommend the IT Cosmetics formula because it has the highest SPF amount (SPF 50), and it protects against UVA and UVB rays.