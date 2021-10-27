The Best CC Creams That'll Finally Convince You To Go Foundation Free

Best CC Cream for Oily Skin - BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Take a look through some of the CC cream offerings and you might be hard-pressed to find a shade range that seems anything but limited. That's partly due to the fact that CC creams are more sheer and blendable than true foundation, which means a broader range of skin tones can find a match within one shade. That being said, more options are always better in our eyes—and this tinted moisturizer has a whopping 20. Also you don't have to worry about your face looking like an oil slick while wearing this CC cream because it's formulated without oil.