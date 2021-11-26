The Best Makeup, Skincare, and Hair Deals to Shop From Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale
With all due respect to Christmas, there's nothing quite like the overflowing cornucopia of deals that Black Friday brings. If you forgo the big box store madness, it's the ideal holiday: You eat an enormous, delicious meal, then browse from your couch on sales so good, they'll make your mouth water all over again. And while there are thousands of bounties to collect across the internet today, Amazon's beauty section is on fire.
According to the site's estimate, almost 2,000 products are on sale in the beauty category alone. That's more than even the most dedicated sale-seeking aunt can take in (not that they wouldn't try), so to make things a bit more digestible, we've gone through and highlighted the picks of the litter. Some highlights? If you're in the mood to give your skincare routine a refresh, Elemis' moisturizers come with glowing reviews from the likes of Kate Hudson, and Erno Laszlo's line, reportedly Marilyn Monroe's go-to, is likewise discounted.
Also among the hits is La Roche-Posay's Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen, which both Kelly Ripa and Heidi Klum call a favorite. Blinc's smudge-proof tubing mascara is on sale alongside good-for-you Jane Iredale mineral makeup. Moving onto haircare, we'd be remiss not to highlight the fantastic savings on supermodel-approved Pureology, Redken, and Devacurl hair saviors. We won't keep you too long, though—especially since Black Friday sales are blink-and-you-miss-it competitive. Happy shopping, y'all!
The Best Black Friday Skincare Sales
- Elemis Superfood Day Cream, $28.69 (orig. $45)
- Bioderma Hydrabio Gel Cream Moisturizer, $18.74 (orig. $24.99)
- Avène Revitalizing Nourishing Cream, $25.20 (orig. $36)
- Vichy LiftActiv Peptide-C Anti-Aging Moisturizer, $29.63 (orig. $39)
- Meaningful Beauty Age Recovery Night Crème With Melon Extract & Retinol, $51 (orig. $68)
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Eye Renewal, $73.50 (orig. $105)
- Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Eyelid Lift Serum, $61 (orig. $122)
- Vichy Mineral 89 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $29.63 (orig. $40)
- Erno Laszlo Transphuse Night Serum, $157.50 (orig. $225)
- La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser, $17 (orig. $20)
- Tonymoly Wonder Ceramide Mocchi Toner, $15 (orig. $23)
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray, $9.80 for two (orig. $14)
- Elemis Cellutox Active Body Oil, $44.45 (orig. $63.50)
- La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hand Cream, $8.49 (orig. $9.99)
- La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen SPF 60, $18.69 (orig. $21.99)
- Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set, $15.29 (orig. $19.95)
- BodyRestore Eucalyptus and Peppermint Shower Steamers, $25.47 (orig. $29.97)
Speaking as someone who reads beauty reviews all day long, the opinions on Elemis's Superfood Day Cream support that it is, indeed, super. "You can immediately see and feel the results," wrote one shopper, and another said that within a week, they noticed a "dramatic" change in their pore size. "I have mature, combination oily/dry skin, and this cream is perfect," added a third customer. "I think it's helped my fine lines, but more importantly, it helps my face look radiant and smooth. It absorbs quickly so I can begin applying my primer and makeup in no time."
The Best Black Friday Makeup Sales
- Blinc Original Tubing Mascara, $18.10 (orig. $26)
- Jane Iredale PlayOn Lip Crayon, $16 (orig. $20)
- Dermablend Insta-Grip Jelly Primer, $23.10 (orig. $33)
- Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara, $15 (orig. 30)
- La Roche-Posay Toleriane Extension Lengthening Mascara, $21.25 (orig. $25)
- Covergirl Clump Crusher Mascara, $4.12 (orig. $5.49)
- RevitaLash Cosmetics Travel Size Collection, $79.20 (orig. $99)
- Rimmel Stay Matte Mattifying Primer, $3.63 (orig. $6.99)
- Rimmel Exaggerate Lip Liner, $10.16 for two (orig. $12.56)
- Jane Iredale Active Light Under-Eye Concealer, $24 (orig. $30)
- Jane Iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream, $40 (orig. $50)
- Dermablend Quick-Fix Full Coverage Concealer, $18.20 (orig. $26)
- Rimmel Lasting Finish Breathable Concealer, $7.84 for two (orig. $10.46)
- Jane Iredale Dream Tint Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer With SPF 15, $35.20 (orig. $44)
- Covergirl +Olay Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle-Defying Foundation, $7.55 (orig. $13.40)
- Covergirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation, $5.75 (orig. $13.49)
- NYX Professional Makeup Epic Wear Liquid Liner, $7.71 (orig. $10)
- NYX Professional Makeup Concealer Wand, $3.98 (orig. $6)
It's rare, but every so often an exceptional beauty brand takes its expertise within one area, like skincare, and applies it to another, like makeup. So it goes for La Roche-Posay, which developed a winner with its Toleriane Extension Lengthening Mascara. Shoppers with sensitive eyes say it's the only formula that's gentle enough, and more write that they go out of their way to stock up on the lengthening mascara. "I've tested many mascaras over the years, and this is by far one of the best," wrote a fan. "It's the first mascara I've ever had that doesn't clump, goes on smoothly, and does a great job lengthening."
The Best Black Friday Haircare Sales
- Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo, $21.35 (orig. $30.50)
- Redken Color Extend Blondage Shampoo, $16.10 (orig. $23)
- Biolage Colorlast Shampoo, $22.40 (orig. $32)
- Redken All Soft Shampoo, $14 (orig $20)
- Redken All Soft Conditioner, $14 (orig. $20)
- Mizani True Textures Moisture Replenish Conditioner, $19.32 (orig. $26)
- Pureology Color Fanatic Leave-in Conditioner, $20.30 (orig. $29)
- Pureology Strength Cure Superfood Treatment Hair Mask, $28 (orig. $40)
- IGK No Limit Dry Volume and Thickening Spray, $21.70 (orig. $31)
- Better Natured Heat Styling Lotion, $17.60 (orig. $22)
- IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Air-dry Styler, $20.30 (orig. $29)
- Wella Eimi Nutricurls 72h Curl Defining Gel-Cream, $10.25 (orig. $20.50)
- DevaCurl The Essential Starter Kit, $21 (orig. $30)
- Panasonic Nanoe Salon Hair Dryer, $99.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Sultra The Bombshell Rod Curling Iron, $69.30 (orig. $99)
- Panasonic Nanoe 1" Flat Iron, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
- L'Oréal Professionnel Steampod, $200 (orig. $250)
- Panasonic Hair Trimmer, $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
There are hundreds of nice shampoos on the market, but only a select few come with accolades from celebrities and shoppers alike. Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have turned to Pureology before walking the red carpet, and according to over 5,000 five-star ratings, it's great stuff. "Puts every other shampoo I've used to shame. I have been using this for a couple of years now, and it is the only one that makes my hair as soft and silky as I want," wrote one shopper with thick hair; another commented that it makes combing through their normally dry, tangle-prone hair feel like "brushing through butter." The analogy couldn't be more perfect for a Thanksgiving treat.
The Best Black Friday Nail Product Sales
- OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Lacquer Nail Polish, $10.40 (orig. $12.50)
- OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Treatment, $14.37 (orig. $18.95)
- OPI Infinite Shine ProStay Primer and Gloss, $15.97 (orig. $22.50)
- OPI ProSpa Nail and Cuticle Oil, $14.10 (orig. $16.59)
- OPI Crystal Nail File, $7.97 (orig. $10.35)
- Smith & Cult Nail Polish, $12.60 (orig. $18)
- Smith & Cult Above It All Top Coat, $12.60 (orig. $18)
Have you ever walked into a nail salon and not seen OPI? The world would tilt on its axis. That's for good reason: The formulas reliably deliver even, streak-free coverage, and for Black Friday, a host of the brand's best-sellers are on sale. There are 18 gorgeous neutrals on sale in the brand's Infinite Shine line, along with nail primer, gloss, strengthening treatments, and a cuticle oil that will have your nails standing up to whatever challenge you throw at them—even Thanksgiving clean-up.
- The Best Makeup, Skincare, and Hair Deals to Shop From Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale
- Amazon Has L'Oréal Skincare Products on Sale for Some of the Lowest Prices We've Ever Seen
- Amazon Shoppers Say They Get 'Tons of Compliments' on This Shoe Storage Bench, and It's On Sale Ahead of Black Friday
- 10 Winter Candles That Will Make Your Home Smell Like Christmas