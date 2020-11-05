These Are the 25 Best Beauty Products on Amazon—All Under $50
The best beauty products on Amazon have been vetted by thousands upon thousands of shoppers, proving that they're just what you need to completely overhaul your face, hair, nail, and body care routine. In fact, Amazon is a hidey-hole of some of the most affordable skincare products for all budgets and complexion concerns, whether you're looking for an anti-aging moisturizer to top off your routine, a game-changing vitamin C serum with over 40,000 reviews, or a customer-fave foot peel mask that garners, er, unbelievable results. (Just wait and see.)
It's easy to get sidetracked on Amazon and wind up shopping for random items like toothpaste and dog food. To focus your attention, we did a deep dive into the best Amazon has to offer in every area of beauty, including skincare, makeup, nail products, and so much more. Our curated list is full of tried-and-true beauty products backed by tons of five-star reviews, so you can hit "add to cart" with complete confidence. And if you're an Amazon Prime member, these budget-friendly finds will be at your door in practically no time.
Most of the items on our list cost a fraction of the price of other similar options. You can start by revamping your skincare routine with moisturizers, facial cleansers, and Vitamin C serums that cost under $20. Looking good doesn't have to be expensive, and if you need further proof, read on for a slew of affordable selections that are so good, some of them are TikTok-famous. You'll find mascaras for $7, body lotions for $9, and toners for $11. We wouldn't blame you if you decided to order them all!
Click through to shop the 25 best beauty products on Amazon, with prices starting at just $4 on products from popular brands like TruSkin, Baebody, InstaNatural, and Bio-Oil. Your wallet—and skin—will thank you later.
TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum
This super effective vitamin C serum started the whole Amazon skincare craze, with over 40,000 shoppers hailing it as a holy grail online. The addition of hyaluronic acid and vitamin E is essential to ensure the potent percentage of vitamin C isn't too harsh on skin.
Buy It: $19 with coupon (orig. 30); amazon.com
Baebody Retinol Moisturizer for Face and Eyes
This anti-aging face cream is yet another longtime Amazon favorite that fostered the affordable skincare frenzy, and it recently got a hip new makeover. Retinol works to reduce appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, while shea butter and jojoba oil keeps skin hydrated and protected.
Buy It: $20; amazon.com
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
An all-time classic in the skincare game, this oil garners major love for its multi-purpose versatility. It can be used for everything from improving the appearance of scars and stretch marks to restoring dehydrated skin to evening out skin tone. Over 52,000 Amazon shoppers swear by it.
Buy It: $22; amazon.com
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
If you're looking for lengthy lashes that rival the effects of lash extensions, give this $7 Maybelline mascara a go. Its dark black pigment and ten layers of bristles offer tons of volume and definition. Thousands of glowing reviews confirm how the mascara glides on easily, with no clumps or dreaded raccoon eyes.
Buy It: $7 (orig. $9); amazon.com
Maryann Organics Anti-Wrinkle Neck Firming Cream
This neck cream tightens, lifts, and firms the skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Powerful ingredients like hyaluronic acid, marine collagen, retinol, and jojoba oil make these anti-aging effects possible. Use it twice a day for best results, making sure to apply the cream to the back of your neck, too.
Buy It: $24; amazon.com
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
Of course, no round-up of beauty products on Amazon would be complete without CeraVe, one of America's most popular drugstore skincare brands. This moisturizing facial cleanser has hyaluronic acid in it, so it removes dirt, sweat, and makeup without drying out your skin. Plus, it's paraben-, soap-, and fragrance-free with a lotion-like feel.
Buy It: $15; amazon.com
Pura D'Or Biotin Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo & Conditioner Set
If you're struggling with thinning hair and a dry, flaky scalp, try this shampoo and conditioner set. Formulated with a blend of biotin, argan oil, and seventeen herbs, the products cleanse, strengthen, and thicken the hair. Amazon shoppers rave about how much more voluminous their hair looks after incorporating these anti-thinning products into their routines.
Buy It: $40; amazon.com
Burt's Bees Rosemary & Lemon Hand Cream
Say goodbye to dry, irritated hands with this soothing hand cream. Its formula contains nourishing ingredients like shea butter, pumpkin seed oil, and baobab to make your hands feel baby-soft. Plus, the hand cream is lightweight and smells like "heavenly" lavender, according to reviewers.
Buy It: $4 with coupon (orig. $5); amazon.com
InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum
Looking for a powerful all-in-one serum that can pretty much do it all? You can't go wrong with this InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum that's infused with hyaluronic acid, plant stem cells, and sea buckthorn oil for an all-day glow. The serum hydrates, plumps, and smooths the skin, while also minimizing those pesky under-eye bags.
Buy It: $18; amazon.com
Thayers Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Rose Water and Aloe Vera
Toning is the step that comes after cleansing and before applying serums—and it's great for ensuring you've removed all dirt and makeup from the day, as well as prepping your skin barrier to be optimally balanced and calm. This one with over 43,900 Amazon reviews is infused with witch hazel, aloe vera, and rose water for an oil-controlling toner that works for many different faces.
Buy It: $11; amazon.com
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Getting salon-quality blowouts at home has never been easier. This hot air brush from Revlon has three heat settings, an oval brush design, and rounded edges for creating extra volume. You can use it to create a variety of hair looks, from messy waves to completely straight hair, as hundreds of enthusiastic Amazon shoppers attest.
Buy It: $46 (orig. $60); amazon.com
Cosmedica Skincare Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
An unsung anti-aging hero, hyaluronic acid can make a seriously heavy-hitting addition to your regimen in the form of a plumping, hydrating serum applied before sealing with a moisturizer. At just $15 and with over 29,000 reviews, this is just the product for first-timers to test out.
Buy It: $15; amazon.com
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss
For buttery-smooth lips, it doesn't get better than this NYX lip gloss. Amazon's best-selling lip gloss has nabbed that top spot for a reason, with 24 flattering shades to choose from and moisturizing effects that leave lips feeling extra kissable. No wonder it's TikTok-famous.
Buy It: $4 with coupon (orig. $5); amazon.com
Wake Eye Gel
This popular U.K.-based eye gel recently launched on Amazon—and immediately sold out, again and again. It's known to be a power player in terms of daily de-puffing and dark circle-busting. If you're not already using an eye cream, start with this one.
Buy It: $14 (orig. $21); amazon.com
Kleem Organics Professional Age-Defying Vitamin C Serum
Thousands of shoppers—more than 8,000—can't sing enough praises of this self-dubbed "age-defying" serum fortified with brightening vitamin C. It helps to reduce age spots, refine skin texture, and give skin a healthier overall appearance—especially when paired with the brand's equally popular retinol moisturizer.
Buy It: $17 (orig. $30); amazon.com
New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask
Keeping a pore-clearing face mask in your rotation is great for using once or twice a week to ensure your skin stays purged of impurities that come along with environmental stressors, makeup use, and other pore-clogging concerns like sweat.
Buy It: $14 (orig. $21); amazon.com
Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner
A dupe for the more expensive Moroccanoil hair mask, this argan oil-infused deep conditioner and mask is made to quench dry, frizzy strands. Use twice weekly to restore color-treated or heat-damaged hair to silky strands.
Buy It: $13; amazon.com
Dermora Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask
A quick peep into the reviews reveals just how wildly efficient this foot mask is. It shows full results in up to 10 days and virtually erases calluses and dead skin from even the driest feet. Plus, the foot mask has a lovely lavender scent, per reviewers, and comes in two-, three-, four-, and eight-packs.
Buy It: $28 with coupon (orig. $30); amazon.com
Tree Hut Shea Sugar Body Butter
The most popular body butter on Amazon, this nourishing product is made with pure shea butter for moisture and sweet almond oil for smoothness. Use it a few times per week for softer, healthier-looking skin.
Buy It: $4 (orig. $9); amazon.com
Aveeno Sheer Hydration Daily Moisturizing Lotion
This daily body lotion is specifically designed for dry, sensitive skin. Its oatmeal and rich emollient ingredients provide up to 24 hours of moisture, and the lotion is both non-greasy and fragrance-free. Considering all these great features, it's no surprise that the body lotion is an Amazon best-seller with almost 22,000 ratings.
Buy It: $9 (orig. $11); amazon.com
Beetles Modern Muse Gel Nail Polish Kit
Save yourself the expense of going to the nail salon by picking up this comprehensive nail polish kit. The best-selling set has 20 gel nail polishes, a base coat, and a top coat to support many at-home manicure sessions to come.
Buy It: $26 with coupon (orig. $28); amazon.com
InstaNatural Vitamin C Cleanser
Get the brightening work going from the jump with a cleanser that's infused with anti-aging vitamin C, as well as balancing ingredients like aloe vera, coconut water, and green tea extract. It has garnered almost 13,000 reviews thus far.
Buy It: $20; amazon.com
Mighty Patch Original Spot Treatment
Pimples are no match to these patches made with 50 percent more "gunk-absorbing" power than other brands. Simply apply before bed and watch the blemish minimize and flatten overnight. No popping required!
Buy It: $13; amazon.com
Kleem Organics Anti-Aging Retinol Moisturizer
This cult-favorite Amazon moisturizer's secret to success lies in a natural formula that combines 2.5 percent retinol, the most potent anti-aging ingredient, and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and jojoba oil. Altogether, they work to keep your skin barrier healthy and intact as it takes in retinol to visibly reduce fine lines, frown lines, sun damage, and loss of elasticity and plumpness.
Buy It: $27 (orig. $35); amazon.com
Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin Hydrating Mist
You can use this calming and hydrating facial spray to add an extra dose of moisture to seal in your face cream and refresh your complexion throughout the day. Makeup can be drying or start to look dull as the hours pass by, so reach for this rejuvenating mist on days where you're wearing a full face of products.
Buy It: $10 (orig. $11); amazon.com