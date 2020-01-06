The 35 Best Antiaging Products That Our Editors Can't Live Without

In the past decade, antiaging skincare has gone from a hushed word whispered in the drugstore aisle to a rallying cry belted from the beauty world's mountaintop. It's no longer an afterthought, more like a full-on societal force leading us all on a wild goose chase to the fountain of youth. Fine lines and wrinkles are nothing to be ashamed of, of course, but we'll be darned if our foundation creases across the forehead or settles under the eyes for one more minute. That stuff is expensive. Luckily for you, we're here to do the heavy lifting.

How We Chose the Best Antiaging Skincare Products

What do we say to the prospect of embarking on a year-long antiaging odyssey? Don't tempt us with a good time. We'll bring the snacks. After testing countless beauty products throughout 2021, we've settled on this all-star team of antiaging skin-care products that deserve a spot on your vanity from now until forever. And trust us, after using the best antiaging products on the market, you'll probably last that long.

We looked for products with skin-rejuvenating formulas that successfully stimulate collagen production, whether it be through exfoliation to resurface the cells or using collagen-rich ingredients to strengthen the skin. But, as any beauty enthusiast knows, antiaging ingredients can be very potent, so we made sure to exclude products that caused irritation or exacerbated symptoms related to dry and sensitive skin types. Keeping skin health in mind, we also tested products that deliver added benefits, such as improved hydration, radiance, and skin texture and tone. Not to mention, most contain powerful antioxidants that help neutralize the skin damage caused by free radicals and sun exposure.

Here are 35 antiaging creams, serums, and makeup products we'll happily vouch for.