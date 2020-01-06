The 35 Best Antiaging Products That Our Editors Can't Live Without
In the past decade, antiaging skincare has gone from a hushed word whispered in the drugstore aisle to a rallying cry belted from the beauty world's mountaintop. It's no longer an afterthought, more like a full-on societal force leading us all on a wild goose chase to the fountain of youth. Fine lines and wrinkles are nothing to be ashamed of, of course, but we'll be darned if our foundation creases across the forehead or settles under the eyes for one more minute. That stuff is expensive. Luckily for you, we're here to do the heavy lifting.
How We Chose the Best Antiaging Skincare Products
What do we say to the prospect of embarking on a year-long antiaging odyssey? Don't tempt us with a good time. We'll bring the snacks. After testing countless beauty products throughout 2021, we've settled on this all-star team of antiaging skin-care products that deserve a spot on your vanity from now until forever. And trust us, after using the best antiaging products on the market, you'll probably last that long.
We looked for products with skin-rejuvenating formulas that successfully stimulate collagen production, whether it be through exfoliation to resurface the cells or using collagen-rich ingredients to strengthen the skin. But, as any beauty enthusiast knows, antiaging ingredients can be very potent, so we made sure to exclude products that caused irritation or exacerbated symptoms related to dry and sensitive skin types. Keeping skin health in mind, we also tested products that deliver added benefits, such as improved hydration, radiance, and skin texture and tone. Not to mention, most contain powerful antioxidants that help neutralize the skin damage caused by free radicals and sun exposure.
Here are 35 antiaging creams, serums, and makeup products we'll happily vouch for.
Hanacure The All-In-One Facial Set
This Hanacure The All-In-One Facial Set delivers professional results at home with its advanced formula, which contains high concentrations of tightening, clarifying, and hydrating ingredients to reinvigorate the skin. With just one treatment, the skin is left looking visibly more firm and lifted, as well as smoother and more refined.
What SL editors said: "You mix the two components of the mask and paint it on. After 30 minutes of (slightly uncomfortable) tightening, you rinse it off. My phone literally didn't even recognize me after I used it. Exceptional tone improvement and brightening, tightening, and my pores basically vanished."
BUY IT: $110; hanacure.com
Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
Harnessing the power of alpha and beta hydroxy acids like salicylic acid, lactic acid, and glycolic acid, the Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser acts as a chemical and physical exfoliant to buff away dry, dead skin cells and reveal a brighter and smoother complexion. Perfect for most skin types, the multitasking cleanser also contains sodium PCA, which hydrates the skin and helps it retain moisture.
What SL editors said: "I've added this to my skincare routine two to three times a week and my skin has literally never looked this good. I swear it's taken years off my face—I'll never go without it ever again."
BUY IT: $42; murad.com
Medik8 Crystal Retinal 1
Designed with sensitive skin in mind, the Medik8 Crystal Retinal 1 uses a gentle form of retinol in order to resurface the skin and increase its firmness and elasticity. Featuring 0.01 percent of the vitamin A derivative, the nighttime serum kickstarts collagen production and reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, discoloration, and dullness in the process. It's also great for acne-prone skin as it helps accelerate the healing time of breakouts.
What SL editors said: "The formulation is smooth and creamy, and vanishes into my skin. It's gentle enough for all skin types, and I've noticed an overall brightness to my skin with consistent use. I feel like this product is potent and effective and doesn't dry out my skin whatsoever."
BUY IT: $49; spacenk.com or amazon.com
Drunk Elephant C-Tango Eye Cream
Your dark circles won't know what hit them. Packed with five forms of vitamin C, the Drunk Elephant C-Tango Eye Cream brightens up the under-eyes while simultaneously firming the skin. Thanks to a powerful combination of wrinkle-reducing peptides and nutrient-rich antioxidants, signs of uneven tone and texture are diminished, and the skin is protected from free radicals. The under-eyes are also treated to a soothing burst of hydration, courtesy of ceramides and cucumber extract.
What SL editors said: "I've tried dozens of eye creams, but so far, this is the only one that I actually like. I saw almost immediate results, with my crow's feet nearly diminished and my dark circles all but gone. Hallelujah."
BUY IT: $64; sephora.com
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum
Formulated with encapsulated retinol, ceramides, and licorice extract, the CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum gently encourages cell production to reverse the loss of firmness and elasticity, all while blanketing the skin in rich hydration and fading the appearance of dark spots. These ingredients also help refine the look of pores.
What SL editors said: "When it came time to start using retinol, I was nervous that some formulas would be too harsh for my sensitive skin. I use Cerave's Acne Foaming Cleanser, so I decided to give the retinol a try since it is from the same line. Not only does it help fade the appearance of dark spots and acne scars, but it helps keep new spots from forming. It's the only serum I've ever consistently used and repurchased."
BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com or ulta.com
Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Ideal for mature and acne-prone skin types alike, the Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant clarifies the skin with two percent salicylic acid, stimulating cell turnover to smooth wrinkles and unclogging the pores of oil and breakout-inducing agents. The BHA-rich skin treatment also minimizes the appearance of enlarged pores and reveals a more radiant complexion.
What SL editors said: "I've recently switched from my go-to witch hazel toner to this Paula's Choice product that tons of my friends recommended to me. It's gentle and has helped tighten my pores. So far, I've had fewer breakouts and it's only been a few weeks!"
BUY IT: $29.50; paulaschoice.com or amazon.com
Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Face Serum
Formulated with Olay's advanced retinol complex, which delivers a deep-penetrating and potent dose of retinol without causing irritation or dryness, the Regenerist Retinol 24 Face Serum repairs the skin while you sleep so you can wake up looking rejuvenated. The popular antiaging ingredient is joined by vitamin B3, which strengthens the skin and provides it with lasting hydration.
What SL editors said: "I used this gentle retinol serum every day for a year and got some of the best skin of my life. My acne has improved, my sunspots have faded, and generally, my skin is much more glowy and dewy than before. It's challenging to find retinol products that are compatible with sensitive skin, but this super-hydrating formula counteracts any drying effects and generally helped my skin look healthier."
BUY IT: $46.99; amazon.com
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Cleansing balms are excellent for removing makeup, sunscreen, and other complexion-hindering agents from the pores without stripping the skin of moisture—and the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is one of the best. The three-in-one cleansing balm lifts impurities from the skin, enriches it with collagen-boosting ingredients, and hydrates.
What SL editors said: "The most notable result I've seen is that my skin feels so clean without feeling tight and dry. I don't have to double cleanse to remove my makeup. My skin is also clear and breakout-free, which rarely happens. As a beauty writer, I've tested tons of other cleansing balms, and none compare to this one."
BUY IT: $64; ulta.com or amazon.com
Fresh Black Tea Firming Eye Serum
With the brand's Black Tea Complex at its center, the Fresh Black Tea Firming Eye Serum is infused with peptides that illuminate the eye area and firm the appearance of crow's feet and wrinkles. This rejuvenating eye serum also brightens dark circles, hydrates, and awakens the skin.
What SL editors said: "This product is like a push-up bra for my under-eyes because it gives them a much-needed lift. It's the only eye cream I've used that actually makes me look less tired; it brightens, firms, and smooths. Plus, its gel-like serum texture adds moisture. Just gently pat it into the skin and you'll look and feel instantly refreshed."
BUY IT: $72; nordstrom.com or ulta.com
Mara Algae + Zinc Sea Kale Sunscreen Serum
The Mara Algae + Zinc Sea Kale Sunscreen Serum doubles as an SPF and an antiaging treatment with its supercharged formula, which contains algae, zinc, blue sea kale, vitamin C, and hemp seed. The mineral sunscreen's serumy texture hydrates as it amplifies radiance, giving your complexion a dewy glow while enriching it with antioxidants and collagen-boosting ingredients.
What SL editors said: "Traditional sunscreen formulas rarely work with my dry skin. This velvety-smooth texture doesn't accentuate dry patches or uneven texture, which is amazing when it comes time to put on makeup, and makes my skin glow. It's replaced my favorite primer, and I'm impressed with the SPF protection."
BUY IT: $52; credobeauty.com
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant
Fans of physical exfoliation will enjoy the microfine rice-based enzyme powder in the Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, which gently buffs away dead skin cells to reveal a smoother, brighter, and firmer complexion over time. The formula gets an added boost of exfoliation from salicylic acid, making it excellent for refining the look of pores. Other key ingredients include green tea, ginkgo, and colloidal oatmeal.
What SL editors said: "Since I have sensitive skin that's prone to breakouts, I've always needed an exfoliator that could gently scrub away dead skin cells and remove all the gunk from my pores without burning my skin. I've used Dermalogica's Daily Microfoliant for about two years and it has never irritated my skin. I always wake up with a glowier and smoother face the morning after using this, and it really does brighten, balance, and even out your skin tone while clearing out your pores."
BUY IT: $59; ulta.com or dermalogica.com
Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil
With vitamin C, omega fatty acids, and squalene at its base, the Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil wraps the skin in nourishing hydration and antioxidants that restore radiance and suppleness. Its silky-smooth formula is lightweight and absorbs quickly into the skin, improving its smoothness and softness as it melts in.
What SL editors said: "I've run through multiple bottles of this oil throughout the years because it's really the only antiaging oil that doesn't clog my pores. It smoothes out any fine lines I have from dry patches on my skin, and leaves me with such a super glowy complexion that I feel like I just walked out of a spa. Oils should be the last step to your skincare routine (except sunscreen in the morning), so I use about three to four drops of this oil after my moisturizer. I warm it up slightly with my fingers and tap it onto my face."
BUY IT: $44; youthtothepeople.com or amazon.com
Peach and Lily Glass Skin Serum
The Peach and Lily Glass Skin Serum visibly brightens and firms the complexion using ingredients that improve and prevent the signs of premature aging in the skin. Here, peach extract, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid come together to fade dark spots, smooth fine lines, firm the skin, and refine texture—all while preventing moisture loss and calming redness.
What SL editors said: "Getting smooth, glistening glass-like skin was one of the biggest Korean beauty trends to hit stateside these past few years, but Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Serum is the only product I've tried that really lives up to the name. It leaves my skin so dewy, plump, and moisturized that it practically erases any fine lines I have. It also brightens dark spots on my skin within days, so it's been my go-to hyaluronic serum for years."
BUY IT: $39; ulta.com
L'Oreal Revitalist Derm Intensives 0.3% Pure Retinol Night Serum
We couldn't believe our eyes when L'Oréal's best-selling Derm Intensives line—that includes our favorite hyaluronic acid serum that's since become America's number one selling serum—got a new addition that our editors are equally impressed with: The L'Oreal Revitalist Derm Intensives 0.3% Pure Retinol Night Serum. This powerhouse serum works the night shift to regenerate your skin so you can wake up with a firmer and brighter complexion.
What SL editors said: "Fortified with a highly potent concentration of pure retinol, the serum can address even deep-set wrinkles, with regular use showing results in as soon as two weeks and even more notably after two months."
BUY IT: $28.51 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Cetaphil Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum
Cetaphil always gets our stamp of approval for low-cost, high-yield products that don't irritate skin and provide amazing hydration. With the Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum, moisturizing vitamin E and hyaluronic acid come together with collagen-boosting peptides to correct dryness, wrinkles, and discoloration to create a more rejuvenated-looking eye area.
What SL editors said: "Let's talk about what you'll notice immediately, and that's smoother, brighter eyes thanks to lightweight hydration hero hyaluronic acid, collagen-producing peptides, and a host of soothing botanicals."
BUY IT: $13.59 ($14.99); amazon.com
Baebody Retinol Moisturizer Cream with Retinol, Jojoba Oil & Vitamin E
You might recognize this product as one of those can't-live-without Amazon finds. The Baebody Retinol Moisturizer Cream is an all-in-one product that moisturizes, smooths, and brightens the complexion, addressing multiple antiaging concerns at once—and quickly.
What SL editors said: "This cream can be used all over your face in addition to the delicate eye area, which simplifies your evening routine in one fell swoop. It's packed with retinol to treat fine lines and wrinkles, aloe vera to soothe, sunflower oil to moisturize, and antioxidants to brighten and rejuvenate."
BUY IT: $19.95; amazon.com
Beautycounter No. 2 Plumping Facial Oil
We learned to pay attention to what's actually in our skin-care products, too. The Beautycounter No. 2 Plumping is not only an editor-favorite clean beauty facial oil, but it's also earned the seal of approval from our loved ones.
What SL editors said: "My mother has slowly worked Beautycounter products into her routine after learning that Beautycounter bans more than 1,500 questionable or harmful chemicals from their products. This facial oil hydrates, smooths, and firms your skin on a daily basis, using natural ingredients like rosehip seed oil, argan oil, and Jasmine floral wax."
BUY IT: $69; beautycounter.com
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum
Lancôme is always trusted to provide high-quality age-targeting products that feel even more luxurious than the price tag. Inside the highly rated Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum, vitamin C delivers potent antioxidants directly to the cells, promoting brightness and collagen production, as the brand's patented bifidus extract strengthens and replenishes the skin's moisture barrier. This powerful serum targets the 10 key signs of concerns of aging: hydration, radiance, smoothness, pores, tone evenness, fine lines, wrinkles, suppleness, plumpness, and resiliency.
What SL editors said: "Does the word "antiaging" mean anything to you? Because the women online have thoughts, and there's one serum out there that they trust implicitly—enough to garner over 600 pages of reviews, of which 528 pages hold only five-star, which hits almost 90 percent of total reviews. How about the words, 'come to Mama?'" (Hint: it's this serum.)
BUY IT: $78; nordstrom.com or sephora.com
Glow Recipe Plum Pump Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Hyaluronic acid holds a thousand times its weight in water, which means it can single-handedly hydrate and plump up your complexion better than anything else. The Glow Recipe Plum Pump Hyaluronic Acid Serum is one of the best HA serums we've tried. It uses a blend of multi-weight hyaluronic acid molecules for enhanced absorption, plus antioxidant-rich plum extract and barrier-strengthening vegan collagen and silk proteins.
What SL editors said: "I saw an immediate effect on my skin from the first use. I was tired, just getting over a cold, and happened to spend most of my days staring at a screen...Believe me when I say that my skin immediately had a glassy look to it. Fast forward eight hours and what did my groggy eyes behold but a revitalized, youth-ified, smooth, and bright complexion."
BUY IT: $42; sephora.com
IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Neck Cream Moisturizer
Your neck and hands are the two areas that give away your age quicker than anything else. With the IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Neck Cream Moisturizer, your neck is treated to a nourishing and firming trio of elastin, collagen, and hyaluronic acid. Together, they reduce the appearance of horizontal lines and neck wrinkles and promote lasting hydration.
What SL editors said: "Using an upward motion, apply this firming neck cream from the décolletage to the top of the neck, an often-overlooked area."
BUY IT: $54; ulta.com
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Say hello to the most popular sunscreen on the market, and for good reason. By offering high SPF protection, the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 sunscreen prevents premature skin aging, and minimizes your chances of developing dark spots and other signs of sun damage. Not only does it make an excellent UV defense, but it's formulated with hydrating ingredients to create a dewy glow. No wonder why it's the best-selling facial sunscreen on Amazon.
What SL editors said: "While you've got it on, this sunscreen is doing a good bit of work for your skin, too. Antioxidants are combating skin aging from ultraviolet light and radiation. Hyaluronic acid helps the skin retain moisture despite all the sweating so the skin retains its youthful appearance."
BUY IT: $37; amazon.com or dermstore.com
Kleem Organics Professional Age-Defying Vitamin C Serum
With more than 4,300 five-star reviews on Amazon, it's safe to say this serum is a bonafide cult-fave online. Vitamin C is important in your routine to brighten any dark spots or a dull complexion, smooth rough or bumpy skin texture, and increase cell regeneration for a plumper, healthier look overall. Fueled by the powerhouse ingredient, the Kleem Organics Professional Age-Defying Vitamin C Serum brightens, firms, and smooths your complexion, and is known to deliver "age-defying" results according to Amazon reviewers.
What SL editors said: "For regular use, begin by applying each morning before adding a layer of sunscreen, as vitamin C can make you more sensitive to the sun. Work your way up from a few times a week to every morning, before adding it into your nighttime routine."
BUY IT: $16.97 (orig. $30); amazon.com
Pond's Rejuveness Anti-Wrinkle Cream
It's hard to argue with a classic. The Pond's Rejuveness Anti-Wrinkle Cream is formulated with collagen and AHAs, which gently exfoliate away dead skin cells to reveal a smoother, brighter complexion. The formula also uses vitamin E to increase hydration and squander any signs of free radical damage. It's so good that a bottle is sold every 10 seconds!
What SL editors said: "Whether you're just now beginning to notice those pesky fine lines on your face, or you've been treating wrinkles for years, there are a few antiaging products that we know work well for all skin types and ages, and one of them is Pond's Rejuveness Anti-Aging Face Cream."
BUY IT: $10.49 (orig. $13.99); cvs.com
L'Oreal Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
As we've already mentioned, hyaluronic acid is the key to plump, hydrated, younger-looking skin. In the L'Oreal Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, the popular antiaging ingredient instantly quenches dryness and quickly absorbs into the skin. According to users, it visibly improves the skin's plumpness and dewiness in as little as one week, and eventually enhances its overall firmness and elasticity over time.
What SL editors said: "I've been using Loréal's RevitaLift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for months now, and it has officially cracked the high Holy Grail level of my skin-care routine. And whenever my stash is starting to run low, pure anxiety has me screeching my way to the closest CVS, sweat beading on the upper lip."
BUY IT: $19.82 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Cream
Nicole Kidman uses this drugstore antiaging cream every day—and we all know what her poreless skin looks like. The Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Cream features a potent dose of retinol, which stimulates cell turnover to promote firmness in the skin. In addition to fighting wrinkles in the face, neck, and decolletage, this drugstore-favorite moisturizer delivers a burst of plumping hydration to the skin, courtesy of hyaluronic acid.
What SL editors said: "We can't decide if we're more excited about the amazing results provided by the antiaging face cream, its A-list endorsement, or the fact that it's incredibly affordable. For just under $25, a 1.7-ounce jar of this Nicole Kidman-loved beauty product can be yours."
BUY IT: $20.50 (orig. $23.39); amazon.com
Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask
Want to look five years younger in minutes? Here's your MVP. Designed to ignite collagen production, the Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask gently lifts away dead skin cells so healthier, firmer ones can take their place. As it exfoliates with BHA-rich white willow bark extract, pomegranate enzymes smooth uneven texture, and pink clay refines the appearance of pores. This synergistic formula is so effective that our editors say it can make your skin look "five years younger in minutes."
What SL editors said: "While all the products we featured [in Tata Harper's product line] are standouts in their categories, the Resurfacing Mask might get you the most impact for the price point—and it definitely will go a long way with your morale. There's something about taking time for an early morning face mask that can really start one's day off on the right foot, no?"
BUY IT: $65; sephora.com or amazon.com
Erno Laszlo Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar
Also known as Jackie Kennedy's favorite cleanser, this one is what we like to call time-tested. The Erno Laszlo Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar rids the skin of damage-causing toxins using purifying ingredients like charcoal and Deep Sea mud while exfoliating away dullness and uneven texture. Equally hydrating as it is deep-cleansing, this product is formulated with glycerin to ensure that the skin doesn't feel stripped or overdried.
What SL editors said: "The paraben-free antiaging cleanser uses a combination of charcoal and naturally mineral-rich mud from the Dead Sea to detoxify and exfoliate skin as it minimizes pores. It also includes glycerin to moisturize and hydrate skin, along with palm oil to regulate the skin's oil content and protect against outside stressors."
BUY IT: $40; amazon.com
Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation
This age-defying foundation helps one editor's mother look fifteen years younger than she is. Made up to 60 percent water, the Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation has a unique lightweight formula that is skin-like but provides medium-to-full coverage. In addition to enhancing your complexion, it also uses a blend of botanical extracts, such as aloe, chamomile, and arnica to soothe the skin.
What SL editors said: "I've listened to my mama wax on about this foundation for as long as I can remember, and recently I tried it after *literal* years of nagging. Surprise, surprise, it was amazing. It's an oil-free gel foundation containing light-reflecting pigments that ease the appearance of any imperfections, like fine lines, uneven tone or texture, and dehydration."
BUY IT: $79; nordstrom.com
Beautycounter Countertime Line
If your skin is too sensitive to use retinol but you still want to reap major antiaging benefits, this regimen is the insanely effective answer. Powered by bakuchiol, a plant extract that delivers similar antiaging benefits to retinol, the Beautycounter Countertime Line improves the appearance of wrinkles, texture, and dullness without irritating the skin. The regimen includes the Countertime Tetrapeptide Supreme Cream, the Countertime Mineral Boost Hydrating Essence, the Countertime Lipid Defense Cleansing Oil, the Countertime Ultra Renewal Eye Cream, the Countertime Trepeptide Radiance Serum, and the Countertime Antioxidant Soft Cream.
What SL editors said: "We're not naming a specific product here, we're just giving you the whole shebang. From the moisturizing essence to the eye cream, this lot is going to change your skin for the better—and without the irritation that comes along with many other age-fighting potions."
BUY IT: from $49; beautycounter.com
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines Foundation
Because bye, bye is exactly what we want to say to wrinkles and fine lines. The IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines Foundation combines the skin-perfecting benefits of a foundation with the firming benefits of skincare thanks to its advanced formula. The highly rated foundation offers a sheer-to-medium coverage to create the coveted no-makeup makeup look while enriching dry, mature skin with collagen-boosting peptides, plumping hyaluronic acid, and other texture-smoothing ingredients.
What SL editors said: "This foundation was created by plastic surgeons to conceal lines and wrinkles all while hydrating and giving skin an antiaging boost. It starts sheer, but can build up to medium-coverage."
BUY IT: $39.50; ulta.com or amazon.com
Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask
The packaging is almost as impressive as the results. The Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask restores firmness and elasticity to the delicate eye area using encapsulated retinol. To minimize dark circles and puffiness, coffeeberry and avocado come together to brighten, soothe, and moisturize. According to our editors, it's one of the best antiaging eye creams that money can buy.
What SL editors said: "This eye-catching mask is an intensive treatment for your peepers. It's formulated with avocado, retinol, and coffeeberry to help depuff, brighten, and treat the appearance of dark circles. Basically, you wake up looking like a fresh-faced Sleeping Beauty. No prince required."
BUY IT: $42; sephora.com
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Intense Reset Concentrate
This is the ultimate sidekick for Estée Lauder's beloved Advanced Night Repair serum. Designed to penetrate deeply to the cells, the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Intense Reset Concentrate "resets" the skin by enriching it with 24 hours' worth of hydration and antioxidants. It's formulated with 15-times concentrated and multi-weighted hyaluronic acid for optimal absorption. Skin is left looking more refined after continued usage.
What SL editors said: "Some things just get better with age. For instance: a good wine, bourbon, and Mama. While we'll never give up the classics, there are times when a little extra oomph is needed to keep our skin guessing. That's just what Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Intense Reset Concentrate is after."
BUY IT: $80; ulta.com or nordstrom.com
Supergoop! Shimmershade Illuminating Cream Eyeshadow SPF 30
Because, yes, you need to protect eyelids from sun damage and skin cancer, too. Formulated with SPF 30, the Supergoop! Shimmershade Illuminating Cream Eyeshadow adds a flattering wash of color to the lid while protecting it from the premature aging effects of the sun. It's composed of sensitive skin-friendly mineral and chemical UV blockers, and can be applied with your fingers.
What SL editors said: "Supergoop!, a skin-care company that exclusively specializes in sun protection, launched this new eye-focused product to further protect your lids from UV damage, but it includes a fabulous twist. The product comes in four shimmery shades—ranging from golden champagne to peachy bronze to chocolate brown—to make you feel like a glowy SPFed mermaid."
BUY IT: $24; sephora.com or supergoop.com
Covergirl + Olay Simply Ageless Anti-Aging Foundation Primer
This is a game-changer for anyone who loves a full-coverage foundation. This skincare-makeup primer hybrid from beloved brands Covergirl and Olay is formulated with antiaging ingredients that prep the skin and improve the wear of makeup. Its impressive formula, which features vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, boosts hydration, increases firmness, smooths away texture, and evens out the complexion.
What SL editors said: "The formula is fortified with glycerin for extra hydration, niacinamide to boost your skin barrier and improve the appearance of fine lines, and camellia sinensis leaf extract to help protect and improve skin from harmful UV sun damage. Take that, wrinkles!"
BUY IT: $11.98 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Primarily known to minimize the appearance of stretch marks and scars, this antiaging skin-care oil is so much more. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil delivers collagen-stimulating vitamin A, antioxidant-rich vitamin E, and moisture-retaining sunflower oil, simultaneously enveloping the skin in rich hydration and enhancing firmness, elasticity, and the look of uneven texture.
What SL editors said: "Use this hypo-allergenic oil all over to reduce scars and stretch marks, hydrate and revive dehydrated skin, and improve skin tone. You can even add a splash to your bath water for an extra punch." Read more here.
BUY IT: $14.99 (orig. $26.17); amazon.com