Berry-Colored Lipsticks Are So On Trend for Fall 2021, And These Are the Most Flattering Shades Out There

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick Night Crimson

Just because the summer is over doesn't mean it's time to ditch our sun protection. Charlotte Tilbury's K.I.S.S.I.N.G. formula not only wraps lips in a soft-as-cashmere finish, but it also protects against UV damage. Our pick for the best berry in the bunch? Night Crimson. It's a deep plum red that is ideal for those looking for a bold pop of color.