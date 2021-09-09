Berry-Colored Lipsticks Are So On Trend for Fall 2021, And These Are the Most Flattering Shades Out There
Related Items
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick for Moisturized Lips Paris.NY
BUY IT: $5.99; target.com
Swipe on this rich pink that doesn't go too bold and you'll be rewarded with softer, more hydrated lips and color that won't smudge or feather. Looking for a little something extra with your berry pout? This shade has an ever-so-subtle shimmer that adds just a hint of extra dimension.
Beautycounter Sheer Genius Conditioning Lipstick Plum
BUY IT: $32; beautycounter.com
Here's the thing about berry lipstick colors—they can be bold, real bold. Enter Beautycounter's Sheer Genius Conditioning Lipstick. The Plum shade delivers the berry hue we're after this season, but in a buildable way that allows the wearer to control just how pigmented they want their pout. It's perfection.
NARS Lipstick Shrinagar
BUY IT: $26; sephora.com
We're getting updated Rum Raisin vibes with this metallic raspberry that features a slightly glassy satin finish. The formula calls on passion fruit seed oil and moringa oil to lock in color and impart loads of moisture.
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick Night Crimson
BUY IT: $34; sephora.com
Just because the summer is over doesn't mean it's time to ditch our sun protection. Charlotte Tilbury's K.I.S.S.I.N.G. formula not only wraps lips in a soft-as-cashmere finish, but it also protects against UV damage. Our pick for the best berry in the bunch? Night Crimson. It's a deep plum red that is ideal for those looking for a bold pop of color.
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color Blue Raspberry
BUY IT: $29; sephora.com
This balm-like lipstick is just about as subtle as you can get, leaving lips with a slightly stained look. Swipe on an additional layer or two if you're looking for more color. We love Blue Raspberry for it's cool, rosy tones that read neutral with an edge.
IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Collagen-Infused Lipstick Like a Dream
BUY IT: $24; sephora.com
The shape of the bullet is designed to wrap around lips to give the effect of a plumper pout, but the benefits don't stop there. The collagen- and aloe-bolstered formula manages to give lips a softer, fuller look and comes in two finishes: matte and crème. For a true berry, try Like a Dream. It's a red plum that flatters a variety of skin tones.
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Made for All Lipstick Plum for Me
BUY IT: $8; amazon.com
Each shade of Maybelline New York Color Sensational Made for All Lipstick was tested on 50 diverse skin tones to ensure each color is truly made for everyone. The formula calls on honey nectar rolls to help it roll onto lips like butter and provide comfortable wear. As for our match? Plum for Me is a rich, red berry shade that we'll be wearing all season long.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick Iced Amethyst
BUY IT: $4.99; amazon.com
Want to turn some heads? Try Revlon's Super Lustrous Lipstick in Iced Amethyst. The icy-toned formula is bolstered with vitamin E and avocado oil to nourish lips while it wears.
Lancome L'Absolu Rouge Hydrating Lipstick Jezebel
BUY IT: $32; nordstrom.com
You can't go wrong with this smooth and creamy bullet. The formula is infused with a moisture-boosting complex that imparts major color without drying. Plus, lips get a dose of antioxidant protection from vitamin E. Opt for Jezebel to make your berry dreams come true. It's a silky, flattering pinkish plum that will have you hooked from the first swipe.
Laura Mercier Rouge Essentiel Silky Crème Lipstick Rose Vif
BUY IT: $32; nordstrom.com
Jewel-toned lips are in—and Laura Mercier Rouge Essentiel Lipstick in Rose Vif is the ticket. It's infused with Mediterranean sea algae extract to smooth the appearance of fine lines so color goes on smoothly and evenly. It wears for up to six hours and, don't worry, you don't have to fear feathering or settling into fine lines either.