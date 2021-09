Berry-Colored Lipsticks Are So On Trend for Fall 2021, And These Are the Most Flattering Shades Out There

Berry-color lipstick is in for fall—and we can’t wait to get our pouts on the best ones out there. Whether you prefer a berry-red lipstick or have a complexion that's begging for the drama of a dark-berry lipstick, this roundup of the best berry lipstick options has you covered. We’ve scoured the shelves to find the 10 best options ranging from drugstore buys to department store splurges. The range features buildable, balm-like formulas as well as one-swipe, in-it-for-the-long-haul picks. No matter what kind of berry-colored lipstick you’re after we'll have one that will suit your requirements to perfection. Take a look through our favorite berry-colored lipsticks to find the only lipstick color you shouldn't dare be caught without this season.