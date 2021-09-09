Berry-Colored Lipsticks Are So On Trend for Fall 2021, And These Are the Most Flattering Shades Out There

Berry-color lipstick is in for fall—and we can’t wait to get our pouts on the best ones out there. Whether you prefer a berry-red lipstick or have a complexion that's begging for the drama of a dark-berry lipstick, this roundup of the best berry lipstick options has you covered. We’ve scoured the shelves to find the 10 best options ranging from drugstore buys to department store splurges. The range features buildable, balm-like formulas as well as one-swipe, in-it-for-the-long-haul picks. No matter what kind of berry-colored lipstick you’re after we'll have one that will suit your requirements to perfection. Take a look through our favorite berry-colored lipsticks to find the only lipstick color you shouldn't dare be caught without this season.
By Patricia Shannon
September 09, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Target

L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick for Moisturized Lips Paris.NY

BUY IT: $5.99; target.com

Swipe on this rich pink that doesn't go too bold and you'll be rewarded with softer, more hydrated lips and color that won't smudge or feather. Looking for a little something extra with your berry pout? This shade has an ever-so-subtle shimmer that adds just a hint of extra dimension.

Credit: Beautycounter

Beautycounter Sheer Genius Conditioning Lipstick Plum

BUY IT: $32; beautycounter.com

Here's the thing about berry lipstick colors—they can be bold, real bold. Enter Beautycounter's Sheer Genius Conditioning Lipstick. The Plum shade delivers the berry hue we're after this season, but in a buildable way that allows the wearer to control just how pigmented they want their pout. It's perfection.

Credit: Sephora

NARS Lipstick Shrinagar

BUY IT: $26; sephora.com

We're getting updated Rum Raisin vibes with this metallic raspberry that features a slightly glassy satin finish. The formula calls on passion fruit seed oil and moringa oil to lock in color and impart loads of moisture.

Credit: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick Night Crimson

BUY IT: $34; sephora.com

Just because the summer is over doesn't mean it's time to ditch our sun protection. Charlotte Tilbury's K.I.S.S.I.N.G. formula not only wraps lips in a soft-as-cashmere finish, but it also protects against UV damage. Our pick for the best berry in the bunch? Night Crimson. It's a deep plum red that is ideal for those looking for a bold pop of color.

Credit: Sephora

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color Blue Raspberry

BUY IT: $29; sephora.com

This balm-like lipstick is just about as subtle as you can get, leaving lips with a slightly stained look. Swipe on an additional layer or two if you're looking for more color. We love Blue Raspberry for it's cool, rosy tones that read neutral with an edge.

Credit: Sephora

IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Collagen-Infused Lipstick Like a Dream

BUY IT: $24; sephora.com

The shape of the bullet is designed to wrap around lips to give the effect of a plumper pout, but the benefits don't stop there. The collagen- and aloe-bolstered formula manages to give lips a softer, fuller look and comes in two finishes: matte and crème. For a true berry, try Like a Dream. It's a red plum that flatters a variety of skin tones.

Credit: Amazon

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Made for All Lipstick Plum for Me

BUY IT: $8; amazon.com

Each shade of Maybelline New York Color Sensational Made for All Lipstick was tested on 50 diverse skin tones to ensure each color is truly made for everyone. The formula calls on honey nectar rolls to help it roll onto lips like butter and provide comfortable wear. As for our match? Plum for Me is a rich, red berry shade that we'll be wearing all season long.

Credit: Amazon

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick Iced Amethyst

BUY IT: $4.99; amazon.com

Want to turn some heads? Try Revlon's Super Lustrous Lipstick in Iced Amethyst. The icy-toned formula is bolstered with vitamin E and avocado oil to nourish lips while it wears.

Credit: Nordstrom

Lancome L'Absolu Rouge Hydrating Lipstick Jezebel

BUY IT: $32; nordstrom.com

You can't go wrong with this smooth and creamy bullet. The formula is infused with a moisture-boosting complex that imparts major color without drying. Plus, lips get a dose of antioxidant protection from vitamin E. Opt for Jezebel to make your berry dreams come true. It's a silky, flattering pinkish plum that will have you hooked from the first swipe.

Credit: Nordstrom

Laura Mercier Rouge Essentiel Silky Crème Lipstick Rose Vif

BUY IT: $32; nordstrom.com

Jewel-toned lips are in—and Laura Mercier Rouge Essentiel Lipstick in Rose Vif is the ticket. It's infused with Mediterranean sea algae extract to smooth the appearance of fine lines so color goes on smoothly and evenly. It wears for up to six hours and, don't worry, you don't have to fear feathering or settling into fine lines either.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com