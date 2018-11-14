The Secret to a Flawless Holiday Look That Only Gets Better with Time
Marianna Weigel
Hollywood, Florida, circa 1963
"Grandma has never been clouded in mystery. She's as sharp as a tack with a recall that I'm convinced has never allowed her to tell the same story twice. Her tales of dances and debutante days fixed my childhood imagination on her bathroom vanity, a place where I believed all elegant ladies kept their secrets. I remember sneaking into Grandma's room years ago during her annual family Christmas Eve party. To avoid the bogeyman I thought hid in Grandad's old office, I took off down the hall at a full sprint. What I found when I arrived was well worth the heart-pounding journey. The bottles, the jewelry—it was a little girl's dream come true. It still is."
Face
"This exfoliant is brand-new, but Grandma still deems it vanity worthy. Tiny grains of rice in the formula work to illuminate her natural olive complexion."
Eyes
"An overdone face? Never. One coat of mascara is just enough to set off Grandma's hazel eyes."
Lips
"For years, her daily look has consisted of a pencil skirt, silk blouse, and pumps. A red lip is the obvious final touch."
Hands
"Her elegant hands are the stuff of the genetic lottery. My sisters got those winning numbers. As for me, I'm a bona fide hand cream addict."
Nails
"She mastered the at-home French manicure, but for those of us with shaky hands, a holiday red also receives her stamp of approval."
