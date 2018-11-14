The Secret to a Flawless Holiday Look That Only Gets Better with Time

By Patricia Shannon
Credit: Courtesy of Patricia Weigel Shannon
This family matriarch mastered it with a steady hand and a vanity full of classics
Marianna Weigel

Credit: Courtesy of Patricia Weigel Shannon

Hollywood, Florida, circa 1963

"Grandma has never been clouded in mystery. She's as sharp as a tack with a recall that I'm convinced has never allowed her to tell the same story twice. Her tales of dances and debutante days fixed my childhood imagination on her bathroom vanity, a place where I believed all elegant ladies kept their secrets. I remember sneaking into Grandma's room years ago during her annual family Christmas Eve party. To avoid the bogeyman I thought hid in Grandad's old office, I took off down the hall at a full sprint. What I found when I arrived was well worth the heart-pounding journey. The bottles, the jewelry—it was a little girl's dream come true. It still is."

Face

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

"This exfoliant is brand-new, but Grandma still deems it vanity worthy. Tiny grains of rice in the formula work to illuminate her natural olive complexion."

Buy It: The Rice Polish: Deep, $65; tatcha.com

Eyes

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

"An overdone face? Never. One coat of mascara is just enough to set off Grandma's hazel eyes."

Buy It: Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara, $9; ulta.com

Lips

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

"For years, her daily look has consisted of a pencil skirt, silk blouse, and pumps. A red lip is the obvious final touch."

Buy It: Rouge Dior Ultra Rouge in 999 Ultra Dior, $37; sephora.com

Hands

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

"Her elegant hands are the stuff of the genetic lottery. My sisters got those winning numbers. As for me, I'm a bona fide hand cream addict."

Buy It: Limited-Edition Blissful Pomegranate Satin Hands Nourishing Shea Cream, $12; marykay.com

Nails

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

"She mastered the at-home French manicure, but for those of us with shaky hands, a holiday red also receives her stamp of approval."

Buy It: OPI Nail Lacquer in Candied Kingdom, $11; ulta.com

