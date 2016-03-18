My Grandmother, the Beauty Icon
Norma Louise Tebeau, Grandmother of Andi Eaton
"My grandmother’s style was ‘polished jet-setter with a tropical flair,’ and she came by it honestly. As a teen, Ma—as we called her—spent summers traveling to Chicago to visit her French aunt, who was forever ‘lunching’ in fancy wide-brimmed hats and pearls. After my grandfather passed away, her nomadic spirit took her and her six children to Saigon (by way of Japan) for two years. Today, I’ve adopted both her look and her style philosophies: Less is more, and invest in meaningful pieces that you will keep forever.” —Andi Eaton, founder of Southern Design Week
Moisturizing Color
“My grandmother loved to go dancing and always made sure her look, which included red lipstick to match her red dress, was as spunky as her moves. My current favorite color is Aveda’s cool red, Poppy, which is long-lasting and moisturizing.” Nourish-mint Smoothing Lip Color in Poppy, $17; aveda.com
Elizabeth Taylor Eyebrows
“Ma had Elizabeth Taylor-esque eyebrows, and because of her, I’ve always preferred a stronger brow too.” Brow Wiz, $21; nordstrom.com
Pearlescent Shadow
Enhanced Waves
“I’ve got long, wavy brown hair just like my grandmother had when she was in her twenties. I like to use a texture spray to enhance the tousled factor.” Sachajuan Ocean Mist, $31; birchbox.com
Exotic Scent
"I always loved hearing my grandmother’s tales of life in the South Pacific. This essential oil is one of my favorite scents; it’s exotic and reminds me of her travel stories.” Egyptian Musk Perfume Essence, $29.95; uncommonscents.com