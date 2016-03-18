My Grandmother, the Beauty Icon

Credit: Robbie Caponetto
We admire women who take style risks and remain true to themselves. This Southern grandmother was as adventurous as she was put together.
Norma Louise Tebeau, Grandmother of Andi Eaton

"My grandmother’s style was ‘polished jet-setter with a tropical flair,’ and she came by it honestly. As a teen, Ma—as we called her—spent summers traveling to Chicago to visit her French aunt, who was forever ‘lunching’ in fancy wide-brimmed hats and pearls. After my grandfather passed away, her nomadic spirit took her and her six children to Saigon (by way of Japan) for two years. Today, I’ve adopted both her look and her style philosophies: Less is more, and invest in meaningful pieces that you will keep forever.” —Andi Eaton, founder of Southern Design Week

Moisturizing Color

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

“My grandmother loved to go dancing and always made sure her look, which included red lipstick to match her red dress, was as spunky as her moves. My current favorite color is Aveda’s cool red, Poppy, which is long-lasting and moisturizing.” Nourish-mint Smoothing Lip Color in Poppy, $17; aveda.com

Elizabeth Taylor Eyebrows

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

“Ma had Elizabeth Taylor-esque eyebrows, and because of her, I’ve always preferred a stronger brow too.” Brow Wiz, $21; nordstrom.com

Pearlescent Shadow

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

“She had crystal blue eyes, so she would wear a pearlescent brown eye shadow to complement them.” CoverGirl Eye Enhancers 3-Kit Shadows in Cafe Au Lait, $4.49; target.com

Enhanced Waves

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

“I’ve got long, wavy brown hair just like my grandmother had when she was in her twenties. I like to use a texture spray to enhance the tousled factor.” Sachajuan Ocean Mist, $31; birchbox.com

Exotic Scent

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

"I always loved hearing my grandmother’s tales of life in the South Pacific. This essential oil is one of my favorite scents; it’s exotic and reminds me of her travel stories.” Egyptian Musk Perfume Essence, $29.95; uncommonscents.com

