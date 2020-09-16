The 2020 Southern Living Beauty Awards Editors' Picks
After testing hundreds of products and calling on the expertise of a knowledgeable group of panelists, we narrowed down the list to a hardworking crew of 2020 Southern Living Beauty Awards winners. Though each and every single of the products we selected is a hands-down hero, there were a few products that have become cult-favorites for the beauty crew at Southern Living. Here you'll see the cream of the crop of award winners. These are the products our editors rely on themselves—many of which have been in their repertoires for years—and buy on repeat. Read on for the 2020 Beauty Awards Top 10, as selected by Southern Living editors.
Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation
BUY IT: $78; nordstrom.com
When word of this miracle foundation started making waves at Southern Living headquarters, a pack of us immediately hit "add to cart." We were soon singing praises for the gel formula's natural, airbrushed effect and dewy finish.
Covergirl TruBlend So Flushed High Pigment Blush
BUY IT: $7.94; walmart.com
One editor ditched her 10-year relationship with a fan-favorite blush after her first swipe of this drugstore pick. It packs serious color, so use a light hand.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon
BUY IT: $26; sephora.com
No pulling, no tugging, just one-swipe color that stays just where you put it. Blacquer 42 is a classic, but you can't go wrong with (Earth)quake 41 or (Iron)y 45 either.
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
BUY IT: $16.99; target.com
Is it the primer or the mascara that's the real star? We think they're both winners and we've got the fuller, longer lashes to prove it. Wait 30 seconds after applying the primer to swipe on the mascara, and hold the brush at the base of the lash line, gently pushing upward, to give lashes a natural-looking curl.
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil
BUY IT: $40; sephora.com
This versatile oil is meant for a variety of hair types and applications. Use it on wet hair prior to styling for UV and heat protection, or on dry hair to lock in frizz-free strands. If you're thinking your hair is too fine for an oil, give this one a spin. You'll never look back.
OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Teatree Mint Conditioner
BUY IT: $6.79; target.com
Scalp health is at the forefront of this invigorating conditioner that calls on peppermint and tea tree oil to detoxify and balance hair without stripping color or moisture.
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
BUY IT: $72; sephora.com
This cult-favorite oil, packed with antioxidants and skin-nourishing ingredients is an SL editor favorite for good reason. It restores, soothes, and hydrates even the most stressed and sensitive skin while working to smooth away visible signs of aging.
SkinCeuticals Tripeptide-R Neck Repair
BUY IT: $120; skinceuticals.com
Neck lines and creases are no match for a pea-sized dollop of this wonder cream. Gently smooth on in an upward motion from the base of the neck up to the chin. If you have sensitive skin, use every other day or just a few times a week to start, gradually work up to nightly application.
EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40
BUY IT: $29.50; dermstore.com
Living in the South, finding an SPF that works year-round (and under makeup) is a must. This one fits the bill and packs a hit of hydration thanks to hyaluronic acid.
Curél Hydra Therapy Wet Skin Moisturizer
BUY IT: $10.99; target.com
Smooth, sleek skin and zilch stickiness—that's what you'll get when you slather on this heroic hydrator before hopping out of the shower. The water-activated moisturizer absorbs into wet skin on contact, meaning the moisture-packing results stick around long after it has been toweled off.