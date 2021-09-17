It's 80-Something Degrees Outside But Fall Has More Than Arrived at Bath & Body Works
We might not be the ideal location for leaf peeping, hot cider sipping, and boot wearing until well within the month of November, but when it comes to fall enthusiasm, Southerners do it better. Come the day after Labor Day, rest assured we've decked our halls, porches, and mantels with all the seasonal décor. And that warm and inviting scent you smell wafting through the neighborhood? That's just the constant rotation of seasonal candles that are giving us all the warm, fall vibes—and that's only the beginning. We've stocked our shelves with hand soaps, shower gels, moisturizers, and even more candles to ensure we're wrapped in the scents of the season from the start of September all the way until the first watch of It's a Wonderful Life—which we all know to be the true start of the holiday season. For now, tidings of pumpkin-apple cheer to all as you take a scroll through some of Bath & Body Works best fall scents for 2021.
Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin Shower Gel
A little bit sweet, a little bit spicy, this shower gel is set for the season with pumpkin, ginger snap, and cinnamon notes.
Ivory Cashmere Ultimate Hydration Body Cream
Not into the pumpkins and apples? Try this on for size: a woodsy blend of white amber and silver musk, with a crisp, clean finish. The highly moisturizing formula is now bolstered with hyaluronic acid to bring even more lightweight hydration.
Fall Citrus Harvest Gentle Foaming Hand Soap
If you're looking for a little seasonal luxury, this foaming soap is a hands-down favorite. The Fall Citrus Harvest scent brings a medley of bright lemon, thyme, and mint leaves that'll make handwashing a real treat.
Pumpkin Apple Gentle Foaming Hand Soap
Shea extract and aloe go to work softening skin while vitamin E nourishes while you wash. As for the fragrance, it's a pretty bouquet of pumpkin, clove, and red delicious apple notes that you won't be able to resist.
Fairytale 3-Wick Candle
Want a warm and inviting scent without calling on all the usual suspects (looking at you cinnamon-pumpkin)? Go for Bath & Body Works' new Fairytale scent. It features orange blossom, warm amber, vanilla bean, and pomegranate nectar to create a true seasonal dazzler.
Pumpkin Spice Latte 3-Wick Candle
Freshly brewed espresso notes bring a unique profile to the spiced pumpkin-pie fragrance. It'll provide a warm, enticing scent that doesn't overwhelm the senses.
Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle
Is it time to tease a little piney-holiday scent? Always. Eucalyptus pairs with fir, cedarwood, and balsam for a fragrance you'll be craving from the moment the first cool breeze hits.
Fairy Light Pumpkin Nightlight
Light up your hall, entry, or any space with a dose of not-so-spooky décor. Opt for any of the wallflower refill fragrances and prepare to bask in the glow (and scents) of the season.