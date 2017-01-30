Why You Should Be Anti-Aging Your Lips
Yes, the lips should be part of your anti-aging regime.
We never forget to slather the sunscreen on our faces before heading outdoors. We always apply night cream on our cheeks before hitting the pillow. Do we protect our pout from aging? Our lips are one of the first areas to show signs of growing older. This prominent feature is particularly vulnerable to developing fine lines and wrinkles partly because there is so much movement from talking, smiling, and eating, and partly because the saliva they're frequently exposed to can strip them of the moisture needed to retain plumpness and smoothness. We should all be protecting our lips like the skin on the rest of our face. Here are a few ways to accomplish this:
Get the right balm. When you're looking for a lip balm there are a few important types of ingredients it contains—a moisturizer, a sealer, and SPF. Moisturizers, which will keep your pout hydrated and looking plump, include many of the same ones you see in facial lotions such as shea butter, coconut, olive, sunflower, or other plant-derived oils. Sealers, such as beeswax, will help keep that moisture from evaporating from lips. Also make sure the one you pick has SPF. Lips are just as vulnerable to UV damage as the rest of our skin.
Start using lip serum. Lip serums can help our mouths look softer, smoother, and more defined by delivering the same anti-aging ingredients found in facial serums. Look for a formula that has anti-oxidants, peptides, hyaluronic acid and even retinol. Have a facial serum you already love? Start swiping onto your pout as well.
Exfoliate regularly. Exfoliating not only has the short-term benefit of making your lips look smooth and soft, but by sweeping away dead skin cells it also puts your lips in the best condition to absorb the nutrients and moisture of your serum and balm. If you don't already have a lip exfoliator you love, try May Kay Satin Lips. It's a tried and true version that has stood the test of time.