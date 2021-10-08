These Products Can Help Your Hands Age Gracefully, According to a Skin Expert

Your hands do a lot for you, so it only makes sense to create a routine for them. There's a slew of anti-aging hand creams on the market these days, so we spoke with Maria Semykoz, the co-founder of whatsinmyjar.com – a skincare community platform focused on providing easy-to-understand analyses of product formulas – to learn how to best care for our hands. Semykoz's expertise in data analytics is supported by dermatologist Dr. Sandy Skotnicki to help consumers answer questions like: "What active ingredients am I paying for?" and "Can a skincare product deliver on its promise?"