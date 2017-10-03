WATCH: The Antiaging Eye Gel 10,000 Fans Swear By Is On Sale for $11 Today Only

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I love customer reviews. Whenever I find a new beauty product that I love, I immediately share it with my sister, best friends, really anyone who will listen. But, when it comes time to try something new that hasn't been vetted by my inner circle, I'm a loyal reader of customer reviews. If a woman thinks enough of the product to take the time to leave a review, you know she has something important to say. That's where our latest find comes in. With over 20,000 reviews, Amazon's highly-rated Baebody Eye Gel has our attention—and its bargain Black Friday price of $11.39 isn't too bad either. SHOP IT: $11.39; amazon.com

Baebody Beauty Eye Gel is the number two bestseller on Amazon in the category of eye treatment gels. It's said to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and signs of aging as well as moisturize and hydrate the skin to make it look brighter and younger. It has over 9,000 five-star reviews including photos that show before-and-after results that show diminished lines, puffiness, and dark circles. Oh, and buh-bye puffiness. The best part: You can give it a try yourself for just over $11. Reviewers share that after applying the gel in the morning and at night they say visible results in just one week.

Some of our favorite comments include "I'll never go without" and "Would buy it again." A few younger fans also chimed in, like a recent college grad who says the gel helped with dark circles around her eyes. Many reviewers also note that their husbands, family, and friends have also noticed their improved skin.