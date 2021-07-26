I'm a Beauty Writer, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Always Buying From Amazon
When I think about beauty, I'm not thinking of the sparkliest eyeshadow or the latest high-tech formula. I think about my tried and true beauty products, the ones that I can't wait to use over and over again because they deliver such consistently good results. There's really nothing better—except, that is, getting them delivered quickly from the same place so that I never run out.
Even though I have the opportunity to test dozens of new products as a beauty writer, I always like to have my old standbys on my shelf, and the last thing I want to do is run around to multiple stores and hope that they're in stock. So discovering that so much of my favorite stuff is available on Amazon transformed how I shop for beauty.
Whether you're seeking out something new to add to your routine or trying to centralize your haircare and skincare shopping, check out my favorite beauty products to buy on Amazon below. The list includes a lightweight BB cream, an exfoliator that fights signs of aging, an anti-frizz hair treatment, and a daily SPF. I may be biased, but these beauty picks are all too good not to snag.
This Is What a Beauty Writer Buys on Amazon:
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, starting at $14
- Vichy Normaderm S.O.S Acne Rescue Spot Corrector, $18
- Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant, $29.50
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes, $8.12 for two
- Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $34
- Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum, $12.95 with coupon (orig. $14.95)
- Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Exfoliating Daily Facial Scrub, $5.12 (orig. $6.79)
- Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, $28
- Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, $28
- Covergirl Smoothers Lightweight BB Cream, $6.94
Related Items
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
I've actually been skeptical about cleansing balms for a while and just started using them consistently a few months ago. After some trial and error with other formulas, I landed on the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm from Elemis—and I haven't looked back. The balm is soft and melts into the skin like butter, effortlessly taking off all traces of makeup (even waterproof mascara) without irritating my eyes or leaving behind that film-like finish that other cleansing balms create.
Vichy Normaderm S.O.S Acne Rescue Spot Corrector
Blemishes are an annoying reality, so when they show up, I turn to this spot treatment. The sulfur shrinks the blemish quickly and alleviates pain, and the glycolic acid smoothes skin and reduces the chances of scarring once the blemish heals.
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
With over 29,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers love this potent exfoliator, the first one that doesn't cause irritation or breakouts on my acne-prone skin, just as much as I do. I like that the formula includes 2 percent BHA, which removes dead skin cells and brightens skin tone. The salicylic acid also helps to remove dead skin while minimizing fine lines and wrinkles.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes
Neutrogena is a classic brand that I grew up using alongside my cousins and friends, and its makeup wipes are a must-pack when I'm traveling or on the go. They're gentle and soothing and cut through even the longest-lasting makeup. One wipe goes a long way, and I rarely have to use two to remove my makeup from the day completely. Plus, my skin never feels dry or tight afterwards.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
A complete skincare routine always includes SPF, which took me longer to put into action than I'd like to admit. I used to skip out on sunscreen in the morning because it never blended into my skin fast enough, and it left a white cast on my face and a greasy residue under my makeup. This sunscreen from Supergoop!, though, is easy to apply daily thanks to its quick-absorbing texture. It's weightless once it's melted in and doesn't become oily as the day goes on.
Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum
This serum is a multitasking budget find. It contains vitamin C to brighten skin and repair sun damage, retinol to reverse signs of aging, and salicylic acid to help keep your complexion smooth and clear.
Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Exfoliating Daily Facial Scrub
For gentle exfoliation, I really enjoy this facial scrub. Sensitive skin types can experience irritation from exfoliators with BHAs and salicylic acid, which is why this scrub uses soy extract and jojoba oils that maintain moisture as dead skin cells are gently removed.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
My naturally curly hair always has some frizz, no matter what, so when I want to combat the extra volume and smooth flyaways, I turn to Color Wow Dream Coat. The spray employs heat-activated polymers to create a smooth and frizz-free finish. It doesn't weigh the hair down, since just a few light spritzes and a blast with a diffuser-covered dryer does the trick.
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
After years of dyeing my hair, doing balayage, and relying on numerous hot tools daily, my hair needed repair—and it only took two weeks to start seeing results with Olaplex's No. 7 Bonding Oil. The oil protects your hair against heat and repairs individual hair structure, which meant my hair looked shinier and healthier, plus my split ends were not as noticeable.
Covergirl Smoothers Lightweight BB Cream
This lightweight BB cream is great for days when your skin needs a break from full-coverage foundation. It blends into the skin for buildable coverage that looks natural and radiant, and it has a dose of SPF 21 to boot.